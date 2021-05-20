China says re-education program in Xinjiang helps prevent terrorism





China said its re-education program in Xinjiang had helped prevent terrorism, dismissing criticism that the communist-led government violated the human rights of the Uyghur Muslim minority there. Some foreign media in mid-May obtained rare access from the All-China Association of Journalists of the ruling Communist Party to an exhibition entitled “Combating Terrorism and Extremism in Xinjiang”, held in the Far Autonomous Region. western. A scene from a vocational training center is shown at an exhibition in Urumqi, China on May 14, 2021. (Kyodo) China’s claims at the exhibition, which justified its so-called re-education campaign, have been criticized by the United States and other democratic countries which have criticized the alleged crackdown on Uyghurs as amounting to “genocide” . China has been accused of mass detention of the Uyghur Muslim minority who oppose growing state surveillance as part of the re-education campaign in Xinjiang. President Xi Jinping’s leadership has consistently stated that his internment camps are vocational training centers created to counter terrorism and religious extremism in a preventive manner, urging the United States not to interfere in their ” Internal Affairs”. During the exhibition, photos with explanations in Chinese and English were presented. One of them said that thousands of terrorist attacks occurred between 1990 and 2016 and claimed a considerable number of victims. Other photos and videos also showed citizens assaulted by terrorists and dead and bloody corpses lying on the ground. A vocational training camp in Xinjiang said it taught Mandarin Chinese and the laws and provided vocational training for those who had been influenced by extremism and terrorism, adding that as a result, terrorist attacks did not had not taken place for a third consecutive year. Related measures to thwart terrorists have been implemented because China has been able to protect people from threats of terrorism, the camp said. A guide to the exhibit said China respects “religious freedom” for Muslim Uyghurs. In March, the United States condemned the “genocide” that took place against the Uyghur Muslim minority in China in an annual human rights report first released under the administration of President Joe Biden, which took office in January. The abusive treatment of ethnic and religious minority groups in the Xinjiang region includes the arbitrary imprisonment or other severe deprivation of physical freedoms of more than one million civilians, forced sterilization, forced abortion, rape and forced labor, according to the 2020 report. Related coverage: US President urges world leaders to boycott Beijing Olympics China hopes to host Tokyo Olympics despite pandemic US accuses China of turning Xinjiang region into “open-air prison”







