Put the champagne on ice! Wedding plans face more upheaval with delay in easing guest limits





Marriage plans are expected to be plunged into more uncertainty on Monday, with Boris Johnson expecting not to announce an easing of restrictions as originally planned. Last week, Mr Johnson pledged to give 28 days’ notice of changes to marriage rules ahead of the June 21 reopening so couples can have their bans read in time for ceremonies. But Downing Street sources told The Telegraph it was now “highly unlikely” that any announcements would be made on Monday due to the spike in cases of the Indian Covid variant. Representatives of the wedding industry have warned that a delay will create more “uncertainty” and “panic” for couples who intend to finally get married in front of many relatives and friends. Scores pushed back their wedding dates by a year when the pandemic struck and face further delays if the reopening does not go as planned next month. Wedding attendees are currently limited to 30 under government rules, and it was hoped those limits would be lifted on June 21 as part of Mr Johnson’s roadmap reopening schedule. Earlier this month, the Prime Minister told MPs: “It is very important that for banner purposes we make an announcement within 28 days of June 21.” The bans are the public announcement of an impending marriage, read in a Christian parish church or city council. This must be done 28 days before a wedding ceremony. Chris Naylor, of the UK Weddings Taskforce, said a delay “will create uncertainty and a bit of panic”, adding: “The couples think they will find out on Monday and have planned this.” Kate Nicholls, Managing Director of UKHospitality, said: “A lot of people have waited so long. You can’t legally wait until June 14. You have to make a decision on whether to go ahead or not. . “ She argued that wedding venues should be allowed to open from June 21 with rules similar to business venues, which are currently allowed at 50% capacity in venues for up to 1,000 people. and said: “It would make a huge difference for the bride and groom who have booked weddings from June 21.” Some 400,000 people work in the UK wedding industry, which represents around € 14.7 billion to the economy, according to the What About Weddings campaign.

