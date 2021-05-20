In virtual meeting with PM Narendra Modis, model Ahmednagar Covid-19 receives praise

Chief Minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray participated in a virtual meeting where Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi interacted with collectors from 17 districts in Maharashtra to share best practices to tackle growing cases of Covid -19. Senior government officials said collectors from high infectivity districts in the state had been selected for the meeting.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope, who was present at the meeting, said the idea was to share best practices and learn from and emulate from each other to bring the pandemic under control at the district level.

Ahmednagar District Collector Dr Rajendra Bhosale spoke about the protocol and practices adopted in his district to curb cases and overall management. Modi and Thackeray both appreciated Dr Bhosale’s efforts to control the cases, a statement from the Office of the Chief Minister (CMO) said.

During the meeting, Bhosale explained how the village of Hivre Bazar was freed from Covid, after which the model was implemented in 1,316 other villages in the district. The Hivre Bazar model was adopted by the social worker and sarpanch of the village Popatrao Pawar. He trained four health and volunteer teams who first carried out door-to-door surveys throughout a village and transferred each infected person to the isolation center for further treatment. People who were reluctant to come to the center at first prepared after the teams made sure to take charge of their day-to-day responsibilities to their farms and animals.

Bhosale said that similarly, they have appointed separate nodal agents for testing, vaccination and fees collected by private hospitals and this has brought more consistency to the work. He added that in the second wave, home isolation was completely stopped and patients were treated at Covid care centers, which reduced the number of cases in the district. After the meeting, Thackeray called Bhosale and congratulated him on the job, according to a statement from the CMO.