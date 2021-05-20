Trump asked me to run for governor, says Senator Doug Mastriano





A Republican state senator who raised a possible Pennsylvania gubernatorial bid in 2022 said on Wednesday that former President Donald Trump asked him to run and promised to campaign for him.

Senator Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, said he met Trump on Monday for an hour and fifteen minutes at Trump Tower in New York City and, among other things, discussed the race for governors and candidates.

He asked me to run a few months ago, Mastriano said in a sit-down interview in the WEEO-FM studio in Chambersburg. He said, Doug, run and campaign for you.

Mastriano, first elected two years ago, has spoken of speaking with Trump at least 15 times. In November, Mastriano held a hearing in Gettysburg with Rudy Giuliani and a telephone appearance for Trump in which the president claimed the election was rigged and urged state lawmakers to overturn the result.

Mastriano also hosted Giuliani in Chambersburg on Saturday for a fundraiser, where the LNP newspaper reported that Mastriano posed for a photo with a man wanted by the FBI in connection with the Jan.6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Mastriano was featured as a speaker at the Trumps rally on January 6 in Washington, DC In a statement, the state senator said he did not enter the Capitol or pass police lines , and when it was clear that this was no longer a peaceful protest, my wife and I left the area.

Told of Mastrianos’ comments on the governor race, a senior Trump aide did not address or challenge them in a statement in response. But Trump didn’t approve of anyone in the race, still a year away from the primary.

Mastriano has become an individual force in conservative politics in Pennsylvania, leading anti-mask protests last year, pushing to reverse Trump’s re-election loss and running outside the U.S. Capitol in the riot on 6 January.

Mastrianos’ statements come days after Lou Barletta, Trump’s endorsed candidate for the U.S. Senate in 2018, said he was running for governor of Pennsylvania. Barlettas said the only main opponent is Joe Gale, a Montgomery County commissioner.

Barletta said last weekend he would try to win Trump’s approval, but had not discussed his candidacy with the former president.

Barletta, former mayor of Hazleton and a four-term congressman, served as co-chair of the Trump campaign in Pennsylvania during the 2016 presidential campaign and Trump’s transition team before becoming one of the older greats. allies of the President on Capitol Hill.

Barletta ran for the U.S. Senate in 2018 to Trump, and drew two visits from Trump to Pennsylvania to help rally support for his candidacy, including one where Trump called Barletta a star and legend.

Barletta campaigned for Trump, was one of his 20 hand-picked Pennsylvania voters last year, and hired members of the Trumps presidential campaign team for his gubernatorial campaign.

Barletta, like most GOP members, did not dispute Trumps’ baseless claims that the election was stolen from him, despite no evidence of widespread fraud.

On the Democratic side, Attorney General Josh Shapiro has said he plans to seek the Democratic nomination. Governor Tom Wolf, a Democrat, is constitutionally limited.

