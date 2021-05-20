European Parliament votes to freeze controversial EU-China investment deal

The European Parliament voted by an overwhelming majority to freeze the ratification of the EU-China investment agreement because of the sanctions that Beijing imposed on five members of the hemicycle.

In a very pronounced resolution adopted Thursday afternoon, Parliament also deplores what it calls “crimes against humanity” perpetrated against the Uyghur Muslim minority in the Xinjiang region and the crackdown on the democratic opposition in Hong Kong .

The latest development represents yet another blow to the EU-China Comprehensive Investment Agreement (CAI) that EU leaders struck in a video call with Chinese President Xi Jinping less than five months ago.

The main objective of the agreement is to increase market access and ensure fair treatment for European investors and companies doing business in China. The text wants to create what is called a level playing field and contains provisions on public enterprises and subsidies.

Although initially hailed as historic, the deal was quickly criticized for what critics called insufficient commitments to labor rights, particularly forced labor. This question became politically thorny after revelations have emerged forced labor inside Xinjiang detention camps, on top of charges of torture, disappearance, forced sterilization, sexual violence and mass surveillance.

The ratification of the investment agreement by the European Parliament – a necessary step in the EU legislative cycle – was in doubt as soon as the draft text was published, but tensions quickly escalated when, in late March, He European Union has decided to impose the first sanctions against China in more than 30 years.

The package, designed in coordination with Western allies, targeted four Chinese officials and one entity suspected of being involved in human rights abuses against the Uyghur minority.

China reacted swiftly and with fury: in an almost instantaneous counter-strike, the Chinese Foreign Ministry imposed sanctions on ten European citizens, including five members of the European Parliament, and four entities, including the subcommittee on human rights of Parliament.

Beijing has also blacklisted democratically elected representatives from the UK, US and Canada. In total, more than 30 people and entities were sanctioned.

An ‘attack’ against the EU

Chinese counter-sanctions infuriated the European Parliament and spoiled the mood for ratification.

In the joint resolution approved Thursday with 599 votes for and 30 against, MEPs welcome Beijing’s response, calling it “an attack on the European Union and its Parliament as a whole, the heart of democracy and European values,” as well as an attack on freedom of research “.

“While the EU sanctions target human rights violations and are based on legitimate and proportionate measures enshrined in international law, China’s sanctions are devoid of any legal justification, are entirely unfounded and arbitrary and aimed at criticizing these human rights violations, ”the parliamentarians wrote.

MEPs say any discussion of the investment deal “has rightly been frozen due to Chinese sanctions” and refuse to open the debate as long as they remain in place. They say their ability to review the deal has been “significantly hampered” by restrictions on the human rights subcommittee.

In addition, Parliament “considers the sanctions part of an effort to control speech about China in the world and to determine what kind of speech and discussion would be allowed globally, and considers this effort to be part of it. of a totalitarian threat “.

Lawmakers took the opportunity to push the European Commission, which acts as the main negotiator of the agreement, to “improve the protection of human rights and support for civil society in China” and stressed that other trade and investment agreements with regional partners, such as Taiwan, “must not be held hostage by the suspension of the ratification of the CAI”.

MEPs also urged the Chinese government to ratify and implement several International Labor Organization (ILO) conventions, including those relating to forced labor, freedom of association and the right to organize.

China and the United States are the only major economies not to have ratified the 1930 convention which abolishes forced labor in all its forms. China has also not ratified the United Nations International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

Reacting to the move from Brussels, China’s foreign ministry said the investment deal is a “win-win” for both sides and called for “positive efforts” for speedy ratification. Spokesman Zhao Lijian defended the Chinese counter-sanctions as a “necessary, legitimate and fair reaction to the EU’s initiatives to impose sanctions and seek confrontation.”

“China has all the sincerity in developing its relations with the EU. That said, we will firmly protect its sovereignty, security and development interests. Sanctions and confrontation cannot solve problems; dialogue and cooperation is the right way to go “, he said.

‘This deal is in the freezer’

The European Parliament does not intend to back down on its demands, at least not for now.

Reinhard Bütikofer, one of the MEPs sanctioned by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, believes that beyond the diplomatic confrontation, the entire agreement must be reviewed and reworked in order to obtain the green light from Parliament.

“Basically, the resolution says this deal is in the freezer, buried very deep in the freezer. And we demand that China lift its sanctions before the European Parliament can be willing to consider dealing with the issue,” Bütikofer, co- author of the resolution, told Euronews before the vote.

“When you look at the bottom, there are issues that are not really about the application of forced labor in China. [The deal] does not give a very strong dispute resolution mechanism. If China does not implement the provisions of the agreement, the instruments at our disposal to force it to live [them], the letter to which they signed is extremely weak, ”said the German MEP, who sits with the Greens and currently chairs the Parliament’s delegation for relations with China.

“There are restrictions on access to the market. It does not offer a level playing field or really very beneficial for European industry, with a few exceptions perhaps. And on the other hand, , this allows the Chinese side to benefit from national treatment. with regard to European media while European media are still completely excluded from the Chinese market. “

Bütikofer hopes member states will send a “clear signal of solidarity” with the European Parliament in its standoff with China. The MEP believes that the growing reluctance of countries like Poland, Italy and the Netherlands, as well as the planned departure of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has been one of the main promoters of the agreement, does do not bode well for the future of the agreement.

Dr Fabian Zuleeg, chief economist at the European Policy Center (EPC), shares the assessment of the Green MEP and warns that the new confrontation heralds a difficult chapter in EU-China relations.

“It’s not necessarily the actions of parliament, but clearly the sanctions, the counter-sanctions, the overall international situation all lead to a situation where member states are thinking about the relationship with China and how to get things done. Zuleeg told Euronews.

“I think China has its own program [in] decide on relations with the European Union and with the United States. But it looks like we’re going through a rough patch, certainly for the next month or so, if not years. “