Turkey accused of cutting off water supply in northeastern Syria

Turkey is accused of having closed access to water to 1 million people in northern Syria.

Local families now depend on trucks to provide water, but shortages have increased prices by 200% in a year.

Most Syrian families live on less than $ 2 a day, and many are left to dig their own wells and pray for rain.

It has been 10 days since the last water delivery reached Abdurahman Ferhad’s family in northeastern Syria.

Truck deliveries are the only way to get water to her neighborhood. It’s expensive and it’s not even clean enough to drink.

This is because neighboring Turkey has used hydrants as a weapon in an ongoing conflict in the Al-Hasakah region, according to local Kurdish authorities and NGOs.

We visited families in the area, including al-Hol, a refugee camp still haunted by ISIS, to understand this little-known water crisis that makes life unbearable for residents.

More than a million people in northeastern Syria do not have reliable access to safe drinking water.

Just days after the withdrawal of US forces from northeastern Syria in October 2019, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched a military offensive to establish a buffer zone along Turkey’s southern border with Syria. under Kurdish control.

While Erdgoan insisted that the 30-kilometer strip of land would provide safe passage for some of the 3.6 million Syrian refugees residing in Turkey to return home, humanitarian groups warned that military operations would displace up to 300,000 civilians along the Turkish-Syrian border, or even destroy infrastructure necessary to support local life.

During the first two weeks of Operation Spring Peace, Turkish forces bombed several times bakeries, grain silos, hospitals, schools and the Allouk water station, the only reliable source of water in the region.

Eighteen months after the Turkish invasion, more than a million civilians in northeastern Syria are living without reliable access to safe drinking water.

“Turkey has cut off the water flow 16 times in the past year [2019] alone, up to a month, in this region, ”said Thomas McClure, researcher at Rojava Information Center, a Syrian news agency.





Turkish President Erdogan speaks at a press conference in Ankara.

Reuters







Turkish authorities blame the Kurds for regional water shortages. In a statement to Insider, the Turkish Defense Ministry said the Kurds are “deliberately reducing or completely cutting off power to the security zone” and that Turkey is “doing all it can” to secure a supply. continuous water.

But local families tell a different story.

“We are drilling into the ground,” said resident Abdelrahman Ferhan, pointing to a one foot wide hole in his front yard. “But there is nothing left here. The well has dried up.”

It is a disturbing sign in a region which has traditionally produced between 50% and 75% of Syria’s national wheat harvest.

Now Ferhan’s family relies on trucks delivering water to him once a week. Each delivery costs around $ 3 a whopping sum, considering 80% of the Syrian population in this region. live on less than $ 2 a day.

Human Rights Watch condemned Turkey’s inability to ensure sufficient water supply in northeastern Syria, as trucking represents an interim solution that only affects 50% of households in need.

“As an occupier under international law, Turkey has a duty to provide medical care, food, water and shelter,” said Sara Kayyali, researcher at Human Rights Watch.

The COVID-19 pandemic has raised the issues of basic hygiene in this region, including in camps for refugees and internally displaced persons.

Delai Shansedin Ismail, an aid worker at al-Hol refugee camp, warns that water shortages are further threatening the lives of camp residents.

“If you don’t have enough water, of course you will have a hard time protecting yourself from disease,” said Delai Shansedin Ismail, who works with the Kurdish Red Crescent.

Meanwhile, Human Rights Watch and residents warn that if Turkey does not improve the water supply, the humanitarian crisis here will deteriorate even further.

“There is no difference if you kill people with bombs or if you shut off people’s water. Both result in death,” said Nidal Mohammad, the co-chairman of Hasakah’s water department. “It shouldn’t be a question if [Turkey] send it or not. “

“Bringing water here is a matter of life and death.”