Democratic congressman suggests Kevin McCarthy is ‘scared of Donald Trump’





Congressman Jim McGovern has said Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy may be a coward who is afraid of former President Donald Trump after he voted against plans to create an independent commission to investigate the riot on January 6 at the Capitol.

In an interview with MSNBC on Wednesday, Representative McGovern (D-MA) said McCarthy (R-CA) got “basically everything he wanted” from the independent commission proposals, noting that its members would also be made up Republicans. and Democrats.

The commission’s purpose would be to review the events that led to the deadly attack on Congress, possible failures of intelligence services and the government’s response. The House backed the establishment of a committee on Wednesday in a 252-175 vote that saw 35 Republican lawmakers break with their party to support the investigation.

Speaking to All In With Chris Hayes, McGovern said, “Kevin McCarthy got everything he wanted. He sent a letter to the President. [Nancy] Pelosi talks about his demands, including equal representation of Democrats and Republicans on the commission. He has it, he has everything.

“And yet he’s walked away. So either he’s a worse negotiator than Donald Trump, getting whatever he wants and then walking away, or he’s a coward. He’s scared of Donald Trump. Donald Trump does not want the truth to be known, and the fact does not want this commission to advance. “

Most of the Republican caucus voted against the planned investigation, calling it a potential attack on Trump and the GOP itself.

Parliamentary Minority Leader McCarthy denied covering the insurgents in an interview with Fox News, pointing out that several investigations were underway following hundreds of arrests.

“The Justice Department has already arrested 445 people with around 100 more arrests to come,” he told the network. “That would only hamper that. You would have two investigations underway in Senate committees.”

Newsweek has contacted Representative McCarthy’s office for further comment.

Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, one of the Republican lawmakers who voted in favor of the commission, welcomed the House vote on Wednesday and urged the Senate to pass the bill.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday he was opposed to the committee, which means Democrats are unlikely to find the 10 GOP votes they need to pass the bill to the Upper room.

Releasing a statement ahead of the vote, former President Trump called the commission’s proposals a “Democratic trap” as he urged GOP lawmakers to tear down the plans.

Minority Parliamentary Leader Kevin McCarthy (D-CA) speaks with reporters after voting against the Capitol Riot Committee on May 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee / Getty Images

