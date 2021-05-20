‘Boris Johnson’s amber bet gives green light to more coronavirus mayhem’ – Paul Routledge

It’s a good job that government ministers have drivers.
If they drove their own big butts around London it would be chaos.
They don’t know that amber at traffic lights means Stop. They believe that motorists can choose what it means and continue to travel happily if they want to.
This is the message from conservative politicians who want to end all Covid restrictions as quickly as possible. But some, like Health Minister Lord Bethell, say amber means turning around and going home.
Traffic chief Boris Johnson, standing on a box in the middle of the road with his little whistle, shouts Everyone listen to me! Go where I tell you!
It would be funny if it weren’t so bad. The government’s traffic light system allowing overseas travel became a farce hours after it was announced.
Encouraged by Environment Secretary George Useless Eustice, a staunch abolitionist of controls, the British immediately flew to Spain, Italy and Mexico.
As soon as only essential travel was allowed, 150 flights took the British to Orange destinations. An estimated 55,000 people flock to the Forbidden Sun each day.
It is impossible for all of these people to comply with the quarantine rules when they return. Who believes the Home Office boasts of 10,000 daily home visits by isolation inspectors?
Inevitably, some tourists will bring back the coronavirus from the crowded resorts they visit.
It’s an amber bet.
This virus does not spread on its own. People are spreading it, an Indian epidemiologist said, pointing to the evidence that ministers have clearly overlooked.
Boris Johnsons’ roadmap collapsed at the first traffic light.
Buckle up for a bumpy ride.
As a student at All Saints CE Primary in Normanton, West Yorkshire, I learned Christian hymns.
The custom continued in high school, and although I cannot claim a strong faith, the hymns are still with me.
They are part of our cultural heritage, as well as part of a religious rite, and I always enjoy songs of praise. Except when the singers are stars dressed up to the eyebrows for the cameras.
In search of a new awakened identity, old C of E told his 4,600 schools to avoid hymns with strongly denominational lyrics because they might disturb teachers and children.
So, more of all things bright and beautiful because the Lord God made them all. Or Jerusalem, the closest we have to a national anthem for England. And forget, Hills Of The North, rejoice.
If the historic English anthem is not safe in the hands of the Church of England, God help us. Well he was our helper in the past, as the hymn says. But don’t mention it.
You wait three years for the reform of our dilapidated railways, then you get the promised semi-de-privatization in two more years. Perhaps.
Conservatives are too obsessed with the ideological hatred of public property to do the job right. Private companies will continue to milk the industry, as fares skyrocket and rail workers are rewarded with layoffs.
Great British Railways? More like Great Boris Rip-off.
Ospreys return to Wensleydale. Magnificent creatures, and welcome as long as they don’t behave like the seaside seagulls scurrying for your take-out.
