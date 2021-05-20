Alvi and Xi pledge to deepen Pakistan-China ties and achieve high-quality CPEC development





ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP): As Pakistan and China mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties on Friday, President Dr Arif Alvi and Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to deepen bilateral cooperation and achieve high-quality development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The two leaders exchanged congratulatory letters in which they greeted each other on behalf of their respective governments and people. On this historic occasion, we reaffirm our commitment to further elevate Pakistan-China friendship to new heights and build a closer community between China and Pakistan for a common future in the new era, the said. President Alvi in ​​his letter to President Xi Jinping. He also conveyed his best wishes for the Chinese Presidents in good health and happiness, as well as for the continued progress and prosperity of the Chinese people. In his letter, Xi Jinping said that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperation partners who stand firmly on each other on issues of fundamental interests and major concerns. Mutual trust and friendship between the two countries have passed through 70 years of international change and remain rock solid, and have become the two peoples’ most valuable strategic asset, he said. . He said that in recent years, thanks to the joint efforts of the two sides, the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has achieved remarkable results, bringing tangible benefits to the people of both countries and adding a strong boost to prosperity. regional. In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, China and Pakistan shared happiness and unhappiness, and sincerely helped each other, and the staunch friendship between the two countries was further enhanced, President Xi said. He said he attached great importance to the development of Sino-Pakistani relations. I am ready to work with Your Excellency to deepen strategic communication and pragmatic cooperation between the two countries, promote the high-quality development of CPEC, and work together to build a shared future Sino-Pakistan community closer in the new era, for the benefit of both countries and two peoples, he noted.







