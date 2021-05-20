Congress at PM Mod – The New Indian Express





Through PTI NEW DELHI: Congress said on Thursday that the government should release a white paper on its COVID vaccination strategy and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speed up the work of vaccinating all Indians against the viral disease on a standstill. war. Congress leader Rajeev Shukla said now was not the time to build an image but to help those in need during the pandemic. He also expressed concern over the spread of the coronavirus in villages and said the prime minister must work with states to strengthen medical facilities in rural areas and vaccinate more and more people. “We demand that the government publish a white paper on its vaccination policy so that everyone knows how many vaccines have been purchased and are in preparation to vaccinate all Indians,” Shukla told reporters. “Now is not the time to indulge in image creation. Forget your image, save people’s lives instead. Put aside your image management and put all your energies together to help people to get out of COVID. Try to bring everyone together, “he mentioned. “I urge the Prime Minister to take him in an emergency. He should speak to all chief ministers about the immunization program and it should be approached in such a way that he is treated as if there is a war like So only a solution can be found and the chain can be broken, ”he said. The congressional leader, who is in charge of party affairs in Himachal Pradesh, said the coronavirus is spreading in villages, which is cause for concern. He highlighted the lack of testing facilities, hospitals, doctors and medical infrastructure in rural areas. Shukla also alleged that states led by the BJP and the Center were hiding data relating to deaths from Covid and demanded that they reveal the actual numbers. “The number of patients infected with corona may have decreased, but the death rate is still high, which is of concern. It is a big challenge for us now,” said Shukla. According to experts, around 90 lakh people need to be vaccinated daily to break the virus chain, but the current vaccination rate is very slow. “If the viral chain does not break, then the third wave is imminent. I urge the central government and the prime minister to get vaccines on the war footing and negotiate on behalf of the states,” the chief said. of Congress, adding that the vaccines should be made available on the open market.

