The path of political violence





As the threat of domestic terrorism grows, a recent American Enterprise Institute survey found that 39% of Republicans agreed that if elected leaders don’t protect America, people should do it themselves, even if it requires violent action. This result was a truly dramatic discovery, according to Daniel Cox, director of the AEI Center for the Investigation of American Life. I think anytime you have a lot of people saying that the use of force can be justified in our political system, it’s pretty scary.

Cox added this important qualifier: We shouldn’t miss it and say, Oh, my God, 40% of Republicans are going to attack Capitol. But under the right circumstances, if you have that worldview, then you’re more likely to act a certain way if presented to you with that option.

The fact that the Republican Party’s most trusted constituency, White Evangelicals, embraces QAnon’s conspiracy theories at a depressing number, hasn’t helped matters. More than a quarter say it was largely or completely correct that Trump secretly fought off a group of child sex traffickers that includes prominent Democrats and Hollywood elites. This share is higher than for any other faith group, NPR points out, and more than double the support for QAnon beliefs evident among black Protestants, Hispanic Catholics and non-Christians.

As with many of the survey questions, white evangelicals are distinguished by their belief in conspiracy theories and the idea that violence may be necessary, Cox said. They are much more likely to embrace all of these different conspiracies.

All of this is a blaze for a future conflagration, with more sticks and twigs added to the pile with each passing week.

An example: during a hearing of the House Monitoring and Reform Committee last Wednesday, focused on the January 6 insurgency, several Republicans tried to rewrite the history of the riots. Georgia Rep Andrew Clyde described the murderous assault as resembling a normal sightseeing visit to the Capitol. Another Georgia Republican, Rep. Jody Hice, said: It was the Trump supporters who lost their lives that day, not the Trump supporters who were taking the lives of other people. And Arizona Representative Paul Gosar accused the Justice Department of harassing peaceful patriots across the country, adding that outright propaganda and lies are being used to liberate the state of national security against American citizens. law-abiding, especially Trump voters.

Saw Republicans who initially reacted in horror to the riot making peace with it, and the conspiracy theories that led to it.

But here’s where things get really dangerous. The repetition of lies not only leads tens of millions of Americans to adopt them; over time, it distorts their moral sensibility. This creates a reversal of ethics, which in philosophy is called the transvaluation of values, in which lies become truth and unjust acts are seen as just. Believing in deceptions also becomes a form of virtue signaling, a validation of loyalty to others in one’s political tribe. In this case, of course, what it was about wasn’t just any lie; it is a particularly destructive problem, one of the most dangerous that a democracy can face. It erodes confidence in our elections, the rule of law and our system of government.

