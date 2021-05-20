King Mohammed of Morocco arms migration





T HEY COME by the hundreds, swimming around the border fence that protects the Spanish city of Ceuta, or crossing the beach at low tide under the permissive eyes of Moroccan border guards, who would normally stop them. In 36 hours this week, 8,000 potential migrants descended on Ceuta, an enclave of 85,000 people (see map). For the Spanish authorities, coping with this influx was an immediate humanitarian headache. And the Moroccan militarization of migration also puts the government of Pedro Snchez, Spain’s prime minister, in a longer-term situation. Listen to this story Your browser does not support element. Enjoy more audio and podcasts on ios or Android. Clearly shaken and taken by surprise, Spain deployed 3,000 troops with armored cars from the Ceuta garrison and sent 200 police reinforcements. Mr. Snchez himself flew to the city, vowing to defend its territorial integrity. Spanish officials recall the 1975 Green March, when Hassan II, then King of Morocco, mobilized 350,000 civilians to occupy Western Sahara to the south, while Spain renounced its colony. Although Morocco is claiming Ceuta and Melilla, another Spanish enclave, the purpose of this week’s foray was more limited. The government is furious that Spain recently admitted Brahim Ghali, the leader of the Polisario, a group that has fought for independence from Western Saharans since colonial times, to the treatment of covid-19. Spain did not inform Morocco of an action which it said was purely humanitarian. The actions have consequences, Morocco’s ambassador to Madrid said this week. Having made its point, Morocco again closed the border with Ceuta on May 18. Spain has returned most of the migrants, but under international law it cannot easily deport some 1,500 unaccompanied minors. Spanish officials stress that Morocco is a partner with which they value close ties and cooperation. They were careful not to fuel new confrontations. But this week is unlikely to mark the end of the month of mounting tensions. The current King of Morocco, Muhammad VI, felt empowered by the decision in December of Donald Trump, then President of the Americas, to break the international consensus and recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara in exchange for his recognition of ‘Israel. Morocco wants Spain to follow suit. It is difficult for two reasons. As a former colonial power, Spain feels responsible for supporting United Nations resolutions that force Morocco and the Polisario to negotiate. In fact, there is almost no chance that the dispute will be settled. Moroccan control is a reality; The Polisario only owns 20% of Western Sahara, deep inside the desert. The second reason is that Spain depends on Algeria, Polisarios’ main backer, for a third of its natural gas imports. However, Morocco is an essential partner of Spain, in particular in the control of migration and terrorism. They say we help you with issues that are existential to you and that I have an existential problem [Western Sahara] and you’re not helping at all, says Jos Ignacio Torreblanca of the European Council on External Relations, a think tank. Does King Muhammad risk overplaying his hand? His recognition of Israel is unpopular at home. It is surely no coincidence that the Ceuta operation took place while Israel was defeating Gaza. The pandemic interrupted years of steady economic growth. Many younger Moroccans, better educated than their parents and with relatives in Europe, are eager to leave. His government, whose understanding of Spanish politics is better than the other way around, knows that sending unaccompanied minors to Ceuta is water for Vox, a far-right nationalist party said to be a hostile neighbor. The European Union, which is an important source of trade and aid for Morocco, was quick to back Spain this week. After the Syrian crisis, the rest of Europe understands that uncontrolled migration is a huge potential factor for political destabilization, especially when used as a weapon, says Mr Torreblanca. But that hasn’t stopped Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan from using migrants in this way. At the other end of the Mediterranean, King Muhammad may feel he can continue to do the same.

