Rep. Ronny Jackson says Trump told him he plans to run for the White House in 2024





Former White House doctor Ronny Jackson told Insider Trump was leaning “yes” to running again. Jackson, now a congressman, and Trump have remained close since the two left the White House. The field of GOP 2024 is now frozen as potential suitors await Trump’s official decision. See more stories on the Insider business page.

Former President Donald Trump told the doctor who looked after his health while in the White House that he was considering another presidential run.

Rep. Ronny Jackson, a Republican from Texas who came to Congress this year after his longtime job as a White House doctor, told Insider his former boss was leaning towards the ‘yes’ for 2024.

“He says he’s going to run, so we’ll see,” Jackson told Insider on Capitol Hill. “He said he was going to do it. He is seriously considering doing it, so we’ll see what happens.”

Jackson said he met Trump several weeks ago in Florida where, until recently, the former president spent much of his time at his seaside estate in Mar-a-Lago.

The 2024 field is practically frozen now for other potential candidates until Trump publicly steps down. Potential candidates such as Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas, argued when they were recently asked about their presidential ambitions while Trump is still on the line.

Trump endorsed Jackson in 2020 for the 13th congressional district seat in Texas, helping him defeat his Republican challenger, cattle lobbyist Josh Winegarner, during the primaries. The move virtually guaranteed Jackson would win the election in the Solid Red District.

Jackson said on Thursday he hoped the former president would run for the White House again.

“I just don’t know right now who is going to pick up the baton and who is going to lead as aggressively as him, because he just had a unique ability to do certain things and not worry about second-order effects. or what people think and most of us aren’t wired that way, but it is, ”Jackson added.

This isn’t the first time Trump has spoken of a new presidential election after losing his failed 2020 re-election bid, but the former president forged a particularly close relationship with Jackson, who didn’t just endure. looked after him while he was at office but embraced his political movement. Trump’s fundraising machine also helped Jackson when he was late for the primaries.

Donald Trump shakes hands with then-White House doctor Ronny Jackson in Bethesda, Maryland, Jan. 12, 2018. Photo credit should read Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images) “He Wants To Be In The Fight”

Jackson was sworn in in January after a long career in the military and in the White House. He is a retired Navy Rear Admiral who began working in the White House as a medic under George W. Bush and also treated Barack Obama.

In 2018, Jackson answered reporters’ questions about Trump’s state of health for more than an hour, but his mental and physical health record has been praised by the press and critics of Trump given his leaning. ‘former president for fast food, that he was classified as overweight, and the fact that he rarely exercised.

Later, Trump unexpectedly appointed Jackson as head of the Department of Veterans Affairs. But Jackson withdrew his name from the review after anonymous allegations of malpractice surfaced, including alcohol use at work and over-prescribing of drugs. Jackson has denied the charges.

Today, Jackson still approves of Trump’s health, saying he “looked great” when he visited Florida. Insider previously reported that Trump had lost 15 pounds since his presidency ended on January 20.

“I was impressed; he looks good,” Jackson said. “He’s always had a ton of energy but he has an extra spring in his walk now. He looks like he’s lost weight … He goes out and he has to do a few other things that he wants to do and he doesn’t. living in the rigors of being president 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. ”

When asked why Trump would want to give up his mellow lifestyle again for the demanding job of Commander-in-Chief, Jackson replied, “It’s in his blood.”

“He wants to be in the fight. He wants to be involved in what is happening,” added the lawmaker. “Just going out at sunset is not the way it’s wired.”

