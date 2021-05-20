Coronavirus | Compassion must be the cornerstone of government policy, former bureaucrats tell Modi





Government to provide free universal vaccination to all citizens, 116 retired officers from across India and central services write to PM.



A group of 116 former bureaucrats wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to call for compassion in government policy on handling the COVID-19 pandemic, aside from several administrative steps to be taken. Retired officers from across India and central services, under the banner of the Constitutional Conduct Group, wrote: Despite warnings from the international community and our own scientists, the breathing space between the first and second wave was not used to augment critical resources such as medical personnel, hospital beds, oxygen supplies, ventilators and drugs, and other medical supplies. Even more inexcusably, no advance planning has been done to ensure adequate vaccine stocks, despite India being one of the world’s major vaccine suppliers. They said the complacency displayed by Mr. Modi and the Cabinet has distracted attention from the threat and helped state governments and the public let their guard down at a crucial time. As a result, your Atmanirbhar Bharat today is obliged to seek the help of the outside world to alleviate the agony inflicted on his own people by your government, they wrote. The group urged the government to centralize vaccine procurement and provide it to all state governments and other implementing agencies. They said the government must provide free universal immunization to all citizens. They said the government should provide monthly income support for the 2021-2022 fiscal year to anyone in need, citing a recommendation from some economists of 7,000 per month per household. The ex-bureaucrats also called on the government to remove FCRA’s restrictions on NGOs so that they can benefit from funds provided by foreign governments and charities for COVID-related activities. They also said that a multi-stakeholder committee should be formed to advise the government and monitor measures related to the pandemic in the country. Compassion and caring must be the cornerstones of government policy. History will judge our society, your government and, most importantly, you personally, on how effectively we are handling this crisis, they wrote. Among the signatories were former cabinet secretary KM Chandrasekhar, former chief economic adviser Nitin Desai, former health secretary Keshav Desiraju, former chief information commissioner Wajahat Habibullah, former adviser to National Security and Foreign Minister Shivshankar Menon and former Health Secretary K. Sujatha Rao.

