The ‘old’ Quad strategy risks provoking China: Mahathir of Malaysia





KUALA LUMPUR – Countries participating in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad, should be careful not to anger China for fear of triggering a strong global economic backlash, warned former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad in a statement. exclusive interview Thursday. He said Quad members – the United States, Japan, Australia and India – would do better to engage individually with Beijing rather than join hands in an attempt to control the growing influence of China in the Indo-Pacific region and the South China Sea. Quad “is an old encirclement strategy where you try to surround the enemy, but when you do that the enemy will retaliate,” he said at the Nikkei conference on the future of the world. ‘Asia, which Mahathir will address with a keynote address on Friday. . “Remember that Japan entered World War II because the Americans denied it access to oil,” he said. “It’s the same for China.” Mahathir, who will be 96 in July, was in college when World War II ended in 1945. The veteran leader said the Quad should ensure peaceful negotiations with China for stability and mutual economic benefits. Mahathir also expressed hope that US President Joe Biden would be able to mend the country’s relations with China, after his predecessor Donald Trump’s aggressive approach to the Xi Jinping administration deteriorated diplomatic relations. “I think over time Biden might be able to ease the tension and engage in dialogue with China,” he said. “It can’t get worse than Trump because Biden has more experience in international affairs than Trump as a vice president with (Barack) Obama.” The Quad is an informal strategic dialogue initiated in 2007 by Japan to strengthen diplomatic and military relations, then relaunched in 2017 after a hiatus. This renaissance was widely seen as a response to China’s growing influence and land claims in the Indo-Pacific region, alongside its active investment in poor countries. The Chinese government has openly opposed the dialogue from the start. After taking office as president in January, Biden hosted Quad’s first online leadership meeting in March, affirming the need for cooperation between the four countries to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure an Indo- Pacific free and open. But Mahathir didn’t just point his warnings at the Quad. He also said China should be careful in its approach to Taiwan, as it could force the United States to react firmly. Regarding the prospect of Beijing trying to take Taiwan by force, “I think if China does this, then the United States will take violent action and it will lead to war,” he said. “Wars cannot be confined to just two countries, but everyone will be trained as everyone tries to find supporters, thus creating a world war and the whole world will suffer.” Mahathir said securing peace in the South China Sea would also be crucial for geopolitical stability. “The Chinese claim that the South China Sea is theirs, but the ships pass unhindered or examined by them,” he said. “If China suddenly decides to stop the passage of ships, there will be a crisis.”







