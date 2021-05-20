There is Gernas BBI, President Jokowi wants the number of MSMEs going online to increase dramatically





Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) hopes that the Proud Indonesian National Movement (Gernas BBI) program, which has been running for a year, will produce more results. He also wants more micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to sell products online. “We want the number of our MSMEs who are embarking on the e-commerce platform to increase significantly. The increase in e-commerce will certainly have an impact on the movement of the offline economy,” said the president. Jokowi virtually in the Gernas BBI Festival Joglosemar in the Borobudur temple area, Magelang, Central Java, Thursday (20/5). The presence of MSMEs in e-commerce will maximize economic movement. Not only concentrated in a few regions. “For the business cycle to shift from the bottom, moving from the periphery to various corners of Indonesia in a uniform and fair manner,” the president said. Jokowi. He revealed that the MSME business ecosystem is also improving. This includes the Job Creation Law, which would have provided various facilities for doing business for MSMEs, bypassing complex and overlapping regulations, and facilitating the opening of new businesses for MSMEs. “I remind all levels of cabinet and regional heads to ensure implementation. This is what is important. It is also important to monitor implementation. So that MSME actors really feel the benefits. “, did he declare. Structural reforms led by the government, according to the president Jokowi, it’s not just a question of licensing. Access to finance has been and will continue to be facilitated, market access is also open as widely as possible, support for MSMEs, branding, packaging and marketing continues , and the protection of MSMEs is also strengthened.

Digitization of Indonesian MSMEs hampered by older entrepreneurs Operations and Partnership Management 99% Usahaku Telkomsel, said Roy Krisdianto, the age of business players is a classic issue in the digitization of MSMEs. Long before the Covid-19 pandemic, digital transformation had indeed hampered people’s ability to adapt to technology. “The classic problem is that our average age group in the UMKM is not made up of young people, which is why digitization is difficult,” Roy said in the Dialogue for the Digitization of MSMEs, Jakarta, Wednesday (19/5). Digitization is familiar with the use of technologies such as computers and smartphones. The use of computers is what becomes a barrier for people who are not tech savvy. In addition, changes in e-commerce models are also another hurdle. In online sales, business people fear that the money from the sale of their products could not be used. Even though the purchased products are still being dispatched by dispatch. “They are concerned that the money will not be accepted. It is not sure that the money is there even if it is still in the delivery stage,” he said. Journalist: Andina Librianty Source: Liputan6 [bim] Also read:

