Brexit news: BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg outlines crucial business decision Boris Johnson faces | Politics | New





Laura Kuenssberg spoke on the BBC’s Newcast about the potential consequences of the UK’s acceptance of a quota-free free trade agreement on imports such as beef and lamb with Australia. The BBC political editor said Boris Johnson has yet to make his views clear on the trade deal, but will seek to finalize details of a potential deal ahead of the G7 summit in three weeks .

Ms Kuenssberg said: ‘Why this is so important from a political point of view is that it absolutely goes to the burning heart of the kind of Brexit that people really believe in. “Do they think that we must say ‘yes to free trade for filibusters, let’s maximize all opportunities, anything goes.’ “Or are you actually saying let’s take a more moderate view of how you’re protecting UK industry at the same time? “It is extremely controversial and the Prime Minister has yet to make his point known very clearly. READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP calls Boris Johnson and Brexit a ‘mistake’

“The imperative right now is that the government would like to have a moment of grip and a smile with the Australians when they are invited to the G7 summit in Cornwall in three weeks.” These are not the only fallout from Brexit that Boris Johnson is grappling with. Last week, Sir John Curtice warned Boris he had to ‘accept the consequences’ in Scotland of his Brexit support as pressure grew for a second independence referendum. Sir John told the BBC that the UK going through Brexit had strengthened the case for another public vote in Scotland, as the UK decided to leave the European Union after the first referendum of 2014 on the independence of Scotland.

“Indeed, it fundamentally changed the choice Scotland now faces. “Scotland now faces a choice between whether it wants to be part of a relatively small internal market but engages in fiscal transfers or does it wish to be part of a larger single market which, So far, has only incurred a small portion of transfers. “This is a very different strategic choice from the one offered to voters in 2014. “I think after pursuing Brexit as a political party you need to have access to the consequences of your actions, which has undermined the legitimacy of the union.”







