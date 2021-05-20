Bypass: The Hindu Editorial on Center-State Relations





With the exercise of power at the Center comes great responsibility. A major responsibility in a federal country with strong centralizing characteristics is to maintain balance, as well as mutual respect, between political structures at central and state levels. In particular, the Center has an obligation to refrain from circumventing elected leaders in its relations with States. Two recent developments have raised concerns that the Center may want to give instructions to officials operating under elected state regimes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held two virtual meetings with district magistrates and state officials to review the COVID-19 situation. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal held a virtual meeting to discuss national education policy and related issues such as conducting class XII exams with state secretaries responsible for education. While such meetings can help the Prime Minister or any Union Minister to get feedback from the field across India, it is quite unusual for central political executive leaders to bypass their counterparts in the states. -United. Tamil Nadu’s Minister of School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi took the right position by not delegating any officials to represent the state in Mr. Pokhriyals’ virtual interaction. The idea was not to boycott the meeting, but to say that the minister should have been included in a discussion on the NEP. The prime minister addressing district magistrates, or collectors, has a precedent. Rajiv Gandhi addressed the heads of the district administration of Uttar Pradesh under Congress on the issue of Panchayati Raj. The defense was then that such direct interactions were allowed under the Constitution, citing Articles 256 and 257. These provisions state that states are required to comply with laws passed by Parliament and also authorize certain instructions from the government of the ‘Union. If the Prime Minister is from a party and the targeted officials are from one state ruled by another, there is bound to be resentment that elected state officials are bypassed. In the present case, it is true that the Center has a major role in the response to the pandemic. The Disaster Management Act has been invoked to specify guidelines on lockdowns, restrictions and relaxations and to ensure a regular medical supply. However, it would be in the country’s broader interest if events and discussions were conducted in such a way that the political structures of the state were not seen as compromised. There should be no possibility of complaining, like the one made by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that chief ministers felt humiliated when not all were allowed to speak to the prime minister in virtual interaction.

