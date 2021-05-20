China completes strategic Tibet route near Arunachal border





China completed construction of a strategically important highway through the world’s deepest canyon in Tibet, along the Brahmaputra River, allowing better access to remote areas along the disputed border with Arunachal Pradesh in India. The highway, Chinese state media reported this week, has lasted for seven years and crosses the Grand Canyon of the Yarlung Zangbo River, as the Brahmaputra is called in Tibet. This is the second major crossing to Medog County which borders Arunachal, the state-run Xinhua News Agency reported, directly connecting Pad County in Nyingchi to Baibung in Medog County. The highway will reduce the distance between Nyingchi town and Medog from 346 km to 180 km and the journey time from eight hours. The project, undertaken by the China Huaneng Group, required an investment estimated at more than 2 billion yuan (about $ 310 million), Xinhua reported. Construction, which began in 2014, is part of a larger infrastructure project in the border areas of Tibet. In November, China began work on a strategically important railway line, its second major rail link with Tibet after the Qinghai-Tibet Railway which opened in 2006 and which will link Sichuan province to Nyingchi. This project was deemed important enough for President Xi Jinping to officially launch it, as he called it a major step in safeguarding national unity and an important step in promoting the economic and social development of the western region. . Zhu Weiqun, a senior Party official formerly in charge of Tibet policy, reportedly said by state media that the railway would help transport advanced equipment and technology from the rest of China to Tibet and to bring out local products. If a crisis scenario arises at the border, the railroad can act as a fast lane for the delivery of strategic materials, he said. The first section of the line in Sichuan Province, from Chengdu to Yaan, was completed in December 2018. Works on the 1,011 km section from Yaan to Nyingchi will be completed in 2030. Civilian settlements in disputed territories Another part of the push for border infrastructure is the construction of new civilian settlements as well as the expansion of existing small hamlets along the border areas, some of which are in disputed territories claimed by India and Bhutan, in order to strengthen China’s control over land. In 2017, the government of the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) launched a plan to build moderately well-off villages in border areas, under which 628 first and second line villages referring to those right on the border. and others in slightly more remote areas develop in the prefectures of Ngari, Shigatse, Shannan and Nyingchi, along China’s borders with India, Bhutan and Nepal. An investment of 30.1 billion yuan (about 30,000 crore) has been announced for the project, covering 62,160 households and 2.4 lakh, and includes plans to relocate residents to live in the new settlements. Last year, satellite images emerged showing a new village called Pangda built 2-3 km away in what Bhutan considers its land. On January 18 of this year, another 4-5 km newly built village in what India considers its territory in Arunachal was revealed via satellite images. Indian officials said this land had been under effective Chinese control since 1959 and that there were military barracks earlier. The civilian settlements, along with the new infrastructure connectivity, are seen as aimed at strengthening China’s control over the areas.

