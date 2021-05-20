Will Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. also be investigated for crimes? – She knows





Donald Trump is not going to fall without a fight. With the ongoing criminal investigation into the Trump organization in New York City, the former president may not be the only one in the family to be involved in the process. Donald’s former lawyer Michael Cohen believes his adult children will face similar legal issues in the near future.

Trump supporters may not like what the lawyer has to say, but Cohen knows what he is talking about – he is currently serving the last of his three-year sentence at home for his role in the lie at Congress and campaign finance violations related to payments. to adult movie star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal. The struck off attorney spoke to MSNBC’s Joy Reid about the information he provided to prosecutors in the New York case, which includes audio evidence. He believes it may not only involve the leader of the Trump organization, but also bring down many people close to him.

. @ MichaelCohen212 on New York State’s New Criminal Investigation of the Trump Organization: I think Donald Trump is going to turn them all around # TheReidOut #reiders pic.twitter.com/VvxzhNZGtW

– Le ReidOut (@thereidout) May 19, 2021

“I have to say that my credibility, I believe, will end up having Donald, Don Jr., Ivanka, Jared, Eric, [Trump Organization CFO Allen] Weisselberg, his children, orange coveralls, ”Cohen revealed. That’s a pretty heavy statement from Cohen, who was Donald’s personal advocate for 12 years. He did the former president’s dirty work, however, and now he’s ready to take it.

See the full interview here:

Cohen also believes Trump will try to take every member of his family on the bumpy ride, including his alleged favorite, Ivanka, in order to save himself. “He’s going to say, ‘Don Jr. handled this, Ivanka handled this,” he told Reid. “He’s going to tell them to take everyone but himself. guy he is.

