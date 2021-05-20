Erdogan denounces ‘political decision’ to drop Champions League final and Istanbul Grand Prix





While the Turkish president claimed the decisions were political, the sport’s respective governing bodies said the decision was linked to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized the decision to move the Champions League final and a Formula 1 race from Turkey, calling the decision political. The Turkish leader made the announcement Wednesday during a meeting with Turkish youth at the Ankara presidential compound. First of all, for me, a political decision has been made, whether it is on the question of the Champions League or Formula 1, he said. Erdogan claimed the decision to hold the Champions League final in Turkey was taken two years ago, but was later overturned when two English teams qualified for the showdown. In its decision to move the football final from Istanbul’s Atatrk Stadium, UEFA cited UK restrictions on Covid-19 as a deciding factor. Following the UK government’s decision to put Turkey on its Red List of Covid-19 travel destinations, holding the final there would have meant that none of the club’s domestic supporters would be able to make it to the match, a declared the football body. The final between Manchester City and Chelsea will now take place on Saturday at the Estdio do Drago in Porto, Portugal. According to UEFA, Turkey will host the final in 2023, coinciding with the country’s centenary. The move follows a similar move that moved Formula 1 racing from Istanbul, which initially joined the schedule when the Canadian Grand Prix was canceled due to Covid-19 travel restrictions. We had a really successful race last year and everyone in F1 praised the effort we put into it. Then they said we would be included in the schedule, but suddenly they moved the race elsewhere, Erdogan lamented. Mimicking its football counterparts, the Formula 1 organizing body also cited the coronavirus in its reasoning. We were all looking forward to racing in Turkey, but the travel restrictions in place mean we can’t be there in June, said F1 president Stefano Domenicali. The planned Turkish Grand Prix will now be replaced by a second race in Austria. Turkey had a permanent place on the F1 calendar, hosting races from 2005 to 2011.







