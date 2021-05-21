Modi govt busy dealing with Covid narrator rather than problem solving: ex-bureaucrats in open letter to PM





More than 100 former bureaucrats on Thursday sought to decipher Narendra Modi government’s response to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, saying he appeared to be more concerned with “managing the narrative” than solving critical issues stake. The 116 bureaucrats under the auspices of the Constitutional Conduct Group signed an open letter to Prime Minister Modi in which they lamented that even “genuine data” on tests, positive cases and death figures, among others, was not not been released publicly, while warning that they would. have “serious implications”. Also Read: Active Covid-19 Cases in Maharashtra Dip Below 4 lakh After Almost 2 Months They demanded that the Center provide free vaccination, step up RT-PCR testing in rural and urban areas, make sufficient funds available to states for the provision of medical facilities, and “stop spending on non-essential items. essential “such as the Central Vista project. among others. “We are aware that this pandemic threatens the whole world and will not leave Indian citizens untouched. And yet, what numbs our senses on a daily basis is not only citizens’ appeals for medical assistance and the death toll in the thousands, but the clearly casual attitude of your government in the face of the scale of the crisis. and its implications for the mental and physical health of the Indian community, ”the letter reads. Also read: Government says it aims to increase daily Covid testing capacity to 45 lakh by end of June “Your government appears to be more concerned with handling the narrative of how the Covid crisis was handled ‘effectively’ than with addressing the critical issues at stake,” former bureaucrats, including former national security adviser Shivshankar Menon Former Cabinet Secretary KM Chandrasekhar and Former Health Secretary K Sujatha Rao said. The letter said that the “constant erosion” of the ministerial system, the deterioration of federal relations with the state which are particularly governed by the opposition parties, the lack of informed consultation with experts and parliamentary committees, the non- respect for “timely” expert advice and the lack of effective coordination with States had “disastrous consequences”. “Despite warnings from the international community and our own scientists, the breathing space between the first and second waves was not used to augment essential resources such as medical staff, hospital beds, oxygen supplies, ventilators, drugs and other medical supplies. Even more inexcusably, no advance planning has been done to ensure adequate stocks of vaccine, despite India being one of the world’s major vaccine suppliers, ”the former bureaucrats said. Also read: India sees worrying drop in daily vaccinations against Covid-19 “The complacency displayed by you and your ministerial colleagues in various forums has not only distracted attention from the looming threat, but has also likely helped state governments and citizens lower their guard at a crucial time. As a result, your Atmanirbhar Bharat is now forced to seek help from the outside world to alleviate the agony inflicted on his own people by your government, ”they said. The letter also criticized the Center’s reliance on the newly established PM-CARES which has drained funds for states and non-payment of GST dues to states, among others. At the same time, the letter says, the government has incurred “unnecessary spending” on Central Vista. Former bureaucrats also criticized the election campaign waged by BJP leaders, including Modi, in the recent assembly elections as well as the Kumbh Mela.

