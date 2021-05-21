Weddings face more upheaval as Boris Johnson ‘set to delay rules on guests’





Wedding plans are set to fall into disarray again this summer, it is claimed – amid fears they may not return to normal on June 21. Boris Johnson has said he will give 28 days’ notice of changes to marriage rules, to give couples time to read their banns. This means that an announcement should be made on Monday, but Telegraph reports this is “highly unlikely” to happen due to concerns about the Indian variant. Bans are a tradition in churches that see the names of fiancés read on three successive Sundays – so anyone who knows the legal barriers to marriage can speak up. Hotel industry bosses warn that any further delay could cause “uncertainty” panic.





At the moment, a maximum of 30 people are allowed to attend weddings, although it is hoped that this restriction can be lifted next month. The Prime Minister previously said: “It is very important that, for the purposes of the banns, we make an announcement within 28 days of June 21”. Chris Naylor, of the UK Weddings Taskforce, warned that any further delay “will create uncertainty and a bit of panic”. He continued, “The couples think they’re going to find out on Monday and have planned this.” Kate Nicholls, Managing Director of UKHospitality, said couples with weddings booked from June 21 are looking forward to it, adding: “You have to make a decision on whether to go ahead or not.”





More than 3,400 cases of the Indian variant of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the UK – a 15% increase in a single day. Yesterday Matt Hancock said the figure was 2,967. A total of 3,424 cases of the Indian variant of coronavirus B1.617.2 have now been confirmed in the UK, Public Health England said. During a briefing in Downing Street last night, the Health Secretary said: “This is once again for all of us. We are masters of our own destiny. “By taking the test in one of those areas (where there are surge tests), showing up and getting vaccinated, behaving cautiously – and we all know what we need to do, especially outdoors is safer than indoors, wearing masks – we can control that. “But, again, this is something we need to do as a community, and especially in areas where we are seeing a faster increase.”







