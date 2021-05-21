Trump sued by China-U.S. Civil Rights Coalition over ‘Chinese virus’





Donald Trump is being sued for using the term “Chinese virus” … a new lawsuit says the former president caused great harm to Chinese Americans with that sentence.

Trump is being sued by the China-US Civil Rights Coalition … and they are angry with him for constantly referring to COVID-19 as “Chinese virus”, “Wuhan virus” and “Kung flu” while he was in power.

Play Video Content 10/10/20 Fox News

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, the CACRC claims that Trump’s use of derogatory terms contributed to the recent surge in violence against Chinese and Asian Americans … and they claim he should have known better.

As you know … Trump sadly crossed out “corona virus” in the text of a March 2020 speech and replaced it with “Chinese virus” … and the CACRC says he shouldn’t have use the term because it’s not entirely clear where the virus actually came from.

In the lawsuit, the CACRC says Trump’s constant use of the “Chinese virus” was essentially a dog-whistle to his legions of supporters, and they claim it has hurt Chinese Americans.

Trump is being sued for libel and infliction of emotional distress … and the CACRC wants Trump to spit out a dollar for every Asian and Pacific Islander American living in the United States – roughly $ 22.9 million. The organization says it will use the money to create a museum showcasing the history and contributions of AAPI in the United States.

