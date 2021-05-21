Chances of Donald beating CFO by returning and helping send him to jail just jumped





Allen Weisselberg, longtime CFO of the Trump organization, is one of the key figures in prosecutors’ quest to actually put Donald Trump behind bars. With the company for decades, Weisselberg described himself as an asset to the eyes and ears of the company and, presumably, in the event that any laws were ever broken, he would be made aware of it. In fact, as his ex-daughter-in-law, Jennifer Weisselberg, told Air Mail earlier this year, Allen knows all that’s wrong. [Trump] never done. This type of witness would obviously prove invaluable to government officials trying to make their case, which is why, unsurprisingly, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. has been working for months to overthrow Weisselberg and the to cooperate against the ex-president. And while it is not known where Vances ‘office is in its efforts, it appears that Trump Organization CFO may soon be under intense pressure to cooperate with New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office. , who collaborates precisely with the DA

The New York Times reports that Weisselberg is officially the subject of a criminal investigation by Jamess’s office, which is examining whether taxes have been paid on benefits Trump gave him, including cars and thousands of dollars in tuition in a private school for at least one of Weisselberg’s grandchildren.

By the time:

The focus on benefits and Mr. Weisselberg overlaps Manhattan district attorneys’ long-standing criminal fraud investigation of Mr. Trump and his family business. The District Attorney’s Office investigated the extent to which Mr. Trump distributed benefits to some of his officers, including Mr. Weisselberg, and whether taxes were paid on those benefits In general, benefits that may include cars, flights and club memberships are taxable, but there are some exceptions. Businesses are generally responsible for withholding these taxes from employee paychecks.

Rather than risk crossing paths, the two investigative offices have recently started to collaborate, another person familiar with the matter said. Two deputy attorneys general from Ms Jamess’ office joined the team of district attorneys, which sought to make Mr Weisselberg a cooperative witness against Mr Trump and the Trump organization, people with knowledge of the effort said. In addition to employee benefits, Ms James and District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. examined whether the company Mr Trumps had inflated the value of its properties to obtain favorable loans and lowered values ​​to reduce taxes.

For months, Mr Vances’ office pursued Mr Weisselberg as a potentially cooperative witness, people familiar with the effort said. Prosecutors for Mr. Vances, who paid close attention to Mr. Weisselberg’s benefits, have subpoenaed files from Mr. Weisselberg’s bank and the Manhattan private school his grandchildren attended, reported the Times. Mr Weisselberg’s former daughter-in-law Jennifer Weisselberg said prosecutors questioned her about tuition fees as well as the gifts her ex-husband Barry Weisselberg received from Mr Trump, including included an apartment on Central Park South and several rented cars.

As the Washington Post reported in March, the Vances and now leader apparently Jamess dove deep into senior Weisselberg’s personal and financial affairs, in an effort to get him to turn around and become a witness against Trump. . The DA is also said to be focused on Barry Weisselberg and CFO’s other son, Jack Weisselberg, a tactic that could be an effort to increase pressure on Elder Weisselberg. Jack works at Ladder Capital Finance, which, according to ThePost, arrived at the Trump organization for more than $ 270 million. Barry, Jennifer’s ex-husband, is an employee of the Trump organization who managed the Wollman Rink for the company before the city terminated his contract. Last month, Jennifer handed over a treasure trove of financial documents to Vances’ office, which contain information about her ex-husband’s bank accounts and credit cards, as well as his net worth statements and tax returns. My knowledge of the documents and my voice connect the flows of money from various banks and personal finance that bleed directly into the Trump organization, she said. And according to thePost, these documents contain extremely interesting information about laws that may have been broken:

