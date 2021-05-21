Trump hits out at 35 ‘rebel’ Republicans for voting for Jan 6 commission





Former President Donald Trump on Thursday expressed his displeasure with the 35 House Republicans who resisted his call to vote against the bipartisan commission charged with investigating the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

“You see, 35 wayward Republicans, they just can’t help themselves,” Trump said before lamenting Republicans such as the senses. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and Ben Sasse, R-Neb., And Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. “Sometimes there are consequences to being ineffective and weak. Voters get it!”

Trump’s statement came after the House voted on Wednesday 252-175 to create the independent commission. However, the bill faces an uphill battle in the Senate, where it needs at least 10 GOP votes and is already facing opposition from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

All 35 House Republicans, 10 of whom voted for Trump’s impeachment earlier this year for his conduct around the riot, which followed his nearby rally and months-long efforts to delegitimize his fall election loss latest. In addition, nine other members who voted in favor of the commission reside in competitive districts, according to the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia.

The split shows continuing divisions within the party over issues related to the former president and his efforts to overthrow the 2020 election. The commission of inquiry was the product of a compromise last week between the committee chairman House Homeland Security, Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Non-Commissioned Member, Representative John Katko, RN.Y.

Katko was one of 10 House Republicans to vote for Trump’s impeachment earlier this year.

The commission, as defined in the bill, would consist of five members appointed by Democrats and five others chosen by Republicans, with current government officials or employees barred from appointment. The panel can only subpoena people if the Democrat-nominated president and the Republican-nominated vice president agree or if there is a majority vote among committee members.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Also opposes the commission, though House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. Has said each of her requests for such investigation set out in a February letter to her was included in the agreed deal. format. McCarthy, like Trump, has said he wants such a commission to also investigate left-wing violence unrelated to the riot.

Recently, some Republicans have sought to revise the account of the riot, which took place about 4.5 months ago. To date, more than 440 people have been accused of participating in the attack, which has left five dead.

Trump had urged Republicans to vote against the independent inquiry that could examine his conduct surrounding the riot.

“Republicans need to get much tougher and smarter, and stop being used by the radical left,” he said. “Hopefully Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy are listening!”

After the measure was approved by the House, Katko said: “An independent bipartisan commission will protect against politicization and allow for a review that focuses only on the facts and circumstances surrounding the security breach on Capitol Hill as well as other relevant cases of violence. “

Speaking to Fox News Thursday morning, Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, said she voted in favor of the commission because on the day of the riot she “visited officers of the Capitol police in the rotunda who had been assaulted, who had been sprayed with pepper, who were exhausted. “

“And I think we owe them, since a lot of blame has been placed on them for security breaches, to find out what happened,” she said. “There are also rumors that the hierarchy in the House is making this decision, and so I think we need to find out these things. He is bipartisan. There is equal representation on both sides. No MP can be subpoenaed. And we can also look at other sources of riots that turn into violence. “

“So I think for these reasons we owe the Capitol Police, we owe it to members of Congress and we owe it to the public to understand what happened on January 6 and how to prevent it from happening in the future, ”she added.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos