Erdoan could proclaim oil and gas discovered off Cyprus during visit





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said on Wednesday he was preparing to announce the discovery of hydrocarbons in the eastern Mediterranean during an upcoming trip to the separatist Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). Speaking in a televised address to mark May 19 Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day, Erdoan mentionned: We are receiving good news from the Eastern Mediterranean. Don’t be surprised if you hear any news from us on oil and natural gas soon. Erdoan is due to visit the TRNC on July 20, the 47th anniversary of the Turkish invasion of the Mediterranean island. I will be in northern Cyprus to deliver the necessary messages to the whole world, Erdoan said. Turkey remains locked in a dispute with Greece and Cyprus over access to hydrocarbons already discovered in the region. The repeated deployment of Turkish drillships in waters claimed by Greece and Cyprus has infuriated their governments and drawn strong condemnation from the European Union. Turkey maintains that the TRNC, which governs the northern third of Cyprus and is recognized only by Ankara, is entitled to a share in the oil reserves. The messages we will be delivering from northern Cyprus are not just about the island but the whole world, Erdoan said. If you don’t show that determination, if you can’t express your position, no one will pay attention to you. Cyprus has been divided along ethnic lines since the invasion of Turkey in 1974 in response to a brief Greek Cypriot coup aimed at uniting the island with Greece. Many diplomatic efforts to reunify the Mediterranean island have failed, notably in April 2004, when the Greek Cypriots rejected a UN reunification plan in a referendum despite Turkish Cypriot support.







