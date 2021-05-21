Judge launches union challenge to Trumps working committee appointees





American flags fly over the National Mall with the United States Capitol in the background as windy weather continues in Washington, United States, March 2, 2018. REUTERS / Yuri Gripas

A Washington DC federal judge ruled she lacked jurisdiction over a lawsuit brought by a union of administrative law judges, saying former President Donald Trump illegally stacked an obscure but powerful federal task force with anti-union lawyers.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said Wednesday that the Association of Administrative Law Judges should first have taken her complaints against the Federal Service Impasses Panel (FSIP) to its parent agency, the Federal Labor Relations Authority.

The FSIP acts as an intermediary in negotiating dead ends between federal agencies and unions and can impose contractual clauses when the parties fail to reach an agreement. The group is part of the FLRA, which oversees disputes between agencies and unions.

President Joe Biden in February called on the 10 FSIP members appointed by Trump to resign. Eight resigned and two were dismissed from their posts.

A FLRA spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The AALJ, which represents judges to the social security administration, and its senior lawyer, Deepak Gupta de Gupta Wessler, do not have it either.

The AALJ, in a complaint filed last April, said that all of those appointed by Trump represented a business or anti-union perspective, and that the White House had violated the U.S. Constitution by appointing them without Senate confirmation.

Member David Osborne, for example, is chairman of the Fairness Center, a non-profit law firm that represents public sector employees in the challenges their unions face, while members Patrick Wright and Vincent Vernuccio are involved. with the curator Mackinac Center.

According to the complaint, the FSIP ruled last April in a dispute between the AALJ and the SSA that largely favored the agency. The panel imposed a number of contractual clauses that had been proposed by the SSA, including a drastic reduction in “official time” that AALJ members can spend on union affairs at work, the union said.

The FSIP rejected the AALJ’s claims that its members were not constitutionally appointed, but did not explain its decision, according to the complaint.

The appointment clause of the US Constitution requires that the “principal leaders” of the United States be appointed by the President and confirmed by the Senate. The AALJ said FSIP members are senior officers because they exercise significant authority and are not supervised or directed by other officials confirmed by the Senate.

The FSIP countered that because its members can be removed at will by members of the FLRA, who are confirmed by the Senate, they are “inferior officers” to whom the appointment clause does not apply. But more fundamentally, the panel argued that the district court did not have jurisdiction over the case because FSIP decisions must first be appealed to the FLRA before they reach. in federal courts.

Jackson agreed on Wednesday, dismissing the union’s claim that he should be able to bypass the FLRA because his lawsuit went beyond simply challenging an individual FSIP decision.

“In light of the remedy the union is seeking, the plaintiffs’ challenge can rightly be characterized as a means by which the plaintiff seeks to overturn a committee decision, rather than a single constitutional claim,” the judge wrote.

The case is Association of Administrative Law Judges v. Federal Service Impasses Panel, US District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 1: 20-cv-01026.

For the AALJ: Deepak Gupta by Gupta Wessler

For FSIP: FLRA lawyer Noah Peters and Kyla Snow of the US Department of Justice

