Take a step back?





ISLAMABAD: Recent movements on the country’s political spectrum suggest growing unrest for the ruling PTI and long-awaited relief for the opposition, especially the PMLN. There are clear signs of a thaw in the extremely cool relationship between the PMLN and the military establishment. This is happening without any confirmed reports of direct, behind-the-scenes contact between Nawaz Sharif and key figures representing the institutions. The situation, however, is not as rosy as it used to be for the PTI.

Some recent statements by Muhammad Zubair, spokesman for Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi were widely seen as representing a shift in the policy of aggression that the party’s senior leadership had unleashed. against key players in institutions that had been in place until recently.

Background interactions confirm that while Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam were unhappy with what Muhammad Zubair said about a rapprochement between the PMLN and the establishment, it is undeniable that the PMLN has changed its tone and tenor against the powers that be.

It is now said that Nawaz Sharif does not want to continue his aggressive posture against certain establishment figures. However, PMLN sources deny that there was any behind-the-scenes contact that could explain this sudden change of mind.

There are two reasons for the change in strategy, they say. First, we realized that in its criticism of the establishment, the party should not go so far that the difference between individuals and the institution is blurred. This position would end up harming the party politically, this is now becoming evident, despite the idea that the aggressive phase also worked well in making the other side aware of its mistakes.

Second, the PMLN now feels that there has been some relaxation of the relentless pressure on its leadership. Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Sharif have obtained bail from the court, the NAB is no longer eager to arrest Maryam Nawaz and the investigation against Capt Safdar has also been dropped.

In recent interaction with reporters, the establishment also appeared to take a not-so-hard line against the PMLN. The takeaway from this interaction is that the powers that be do not view Nawaz Sharif as anti-Pakistani. The establishment also denies having played any role in the cases against the Sherifs. A few months ago, even this scribe was told that during his reign, Nawaz Sharif always respected the players of the establishments.

The PMLN alleged that the judiciary was pressured to punish Nawaz and Maryam. For its part, the establishment admits no role in this case and insists that it will let the courts decide the fate of cases. Without discussing what the establishment has done in the past or the allegations it is currently facing, it is understood within the institution that it should not be drawn into controversies over political issues.

After what the country has seen following the direct attack on the establishment’s top players by Maryam and Nawaz, there is now an apparent retreat on both sides to help calm things down. Shahbaz got out of prison without cutting an S-League out of the N-league. His release could help further improve relations between the two parties.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, the performance of the PTI government has disappointed many, including its supporters within the establishment. While there are also issues with the Center and Imran Khan, it is the Punjab that has been of greatest concern. In Buzdar’s form, the management of the province continues to bother many people, including powerful forces, even now.

For some reason, the many failures of the PTI government have been linked by many to the establishment. The PTI is becoming unpopular due to multiple governance issues, including the state of the economy. On the other hand, the popularity of the PMLN is on the rise, especially in the largest province, as shown by a wave of recent by-elections. Today, even journalists who campaigned fervently for the Imran Khans Tabdeeli project and who were also known for their close contacts with the establishment, are speaking out for the PMLN and against the PTI.

The emergence of the Jehangir Tareens group and its open confrontation with the ruling party is also not seen as a simple phenomenon linked to the sugar investigation alone. There is clearly more to this than it seems.

Sources say Imran Khan seems increasingly worried these days. Some are expecting something big from him anytime soon, and predicting that the next six months will be the most important. Crossed fingers!

