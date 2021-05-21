Fahri Hamzah calls on President Jokowi to give confidence to KPK leaders





Report by tribunnews.com reporter Srihandriatmo Malau TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives for the period 2014-2019, Fahri Hamzah asked President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to trust the leadership of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) to correct and resolve all the abuse problems of the police in the institution. This was conveyed by Fahri Hamzah, during the commemoration of National Awakening Day and the launch of the book “Uncovering the Truth: Legal Drame, Footsteps, and Ideas of Irman Gusman”, in Jakarta, Thursday (5/20 / 2021). Fahri suspects that President Jokowi’s statement regarding 75 KPK employees who failed the National Knowledge Test (TWK) as part of the transition to ASN is due to complaints from several groups. “I beg President Jokowi to give confidence to the KPK, to give confidence to its current leaders, it is also the children of the nation who have a conscience, they also want to improve the situation,” said Fahri. Also read: 1274 KPK officers who passed TWK immediately appointed ASN Fahri said the few KPK employees who had been disabled had not been able to accept that the corruption eradication institution made serious corrections during law enforcement. Also read: KPK discusses fate of Baswedan novel and 74 employees who won’t pass TWK next week Also read: Firli Bahuri will follow Jokowi’s instructions about 75 KPK employees not passing TWK but. . . “So that there are people who feel that without the number of people who must be in the institution, it seems that the institution, which has thousands of employees who have a large budget and network, seems useless , “said Fahri. Fahri stressed that the latest round of law enforcement corrections at the KPK must be continued and not be turned back. For this reason, Fahri asked the KPK to improve internally. “Instead of dismantling all the shopping malls of the past which can be destructive, let them do the repairs. Too many problems if we take it apart,” said party vice president Gelora.







