Psaki won’t say if evidence refutes Wuhan’s COVID lab theory of leaks





White House press secretary Jen Psaki did not say Thursday whether the Biden administration has seen evidence that COVID-19 has not leaked from a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan. “I caution you against refuting a negative point there, which is never the responsible approach in our opinion when it comes to getting to the bottom of the causes of a pandemic that has killed hundreds of thousands of people in the United States, “Psaki berated Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy after asking him the question. “I will say that we continue to believe that there needs to be an independent and transparent investigation and that it must be done with the cooperation and data provided by the Chinese government,” Psaki continued. “We do not have enough information at this stage to make an assessment.” A WHO investigation earlier this year determined that a leak in the Wuhan lab was “extremely unlikely.” By Han Guan / AP Earlier Thursday, Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee released a report claiming there was “significant circumstantial evidence” that the virus came from a leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and that the federal government “Reportedly funded or collaborated” in the research that led to it. The report notes that China has “a history of leaking research labs resulting in infections” and that the Wuhan lab had conducted “dangerous research” on coronaviruses without following “necessary safety protocols” that risked an accidental outbreak. . The “lab leak” theory, originally promoted by Republican lawmakers like Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Has gained traction in recent weeks following a cursory investigation by the World Health Organization. health (WHO) earlier this year. The report resulting from this investigation, which was conducted with the approval of the Chinese Communist government, concluded that the coronavirus likely spread to humans via animals and that it is extremely unlikely that it escaped from ‘a laboratory. The United States and more than a dozen other countries have criticized the investigation for its lack of independence and transparency. The House Intelligence Committee report said the Wuhan lab had been working on “dangerous research.” AFP via Getty Images Senator Tom Cotton has been a proponent of the “lab leak” theory of COVID-19. Tom Williams / Pool via CNP / MEGA When Doocy asked Psaki if President Biden had called on his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to open the lab to an independent investigation, Psaki replied, “I would say we have made this call publicly, on several occasions. We have made this known in private and we have certainly indicated that they were not transparent from the start. It’s not acceptable. “There is an opportunity now, in the next stage of this effort, for them to be transparent, to participate in an international investigation that can bring a conclusion to the origins and provide information that we Republicans, Democrats, everyone. in this country would like to have access to, ”she added. Even US health officials who are skeptical of the lab leak theory, such as National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Dr Francis Collins have called on China to open the Wuhan lab to an outside probe. . NIH Director Dr Francis Collins has been skeptical of the idea of ​​a lab leak. Michael Reynolds / Pool via AP “The idea of ​​some sort of laboratory accident exists and I would not say that the investigation carried out by [the] The WHO earlier this year has satisfied anyone as to really the details of this, ”Collins told Fox News last week. “We don’t know the answer yet and we need to know.”

