Human rights group urges PM to investigate transplant in Manipur tribal councils





No progress in the police investigation into the link between the NSCN (IM) and the members of six district councils.



A Manipur-based rights group has called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention in the large-scale corruption in state tribal councils, with the police investigation into the link between members of those councils and extremists failing to do so. no progress. Attaching the relevant documents, the Forum of the Movement for Peoples’ Rights, Manipur (MPRFM) wrote a few days ago to the Prime Minister to highlight the embezzlement of 143.77 crore in six Autonomous District Councils (ADC). These ADCs are Chandel, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Senapati, Tamenglong and Ukhrul in as many hill districts. The MPRFM said the Center has provided funds to these ADCs for the overall development of the districts. But 143.77 crore sanctioned in 2017-2018 by the 14th Finance Committee was misappropriated and wrongly used by officials in collusion with elected members of the respective ADCs. Projects such as inter-village roads, water reservoirs, public toilets, street lighting, playgrounds and improvement of primary schools allocated to a coterie were never implemented, the coterie said. MPRFM. The memorandum, signed by MRPFM official Gonmei Kiropou and secretary PR Amos, cited several cases of corruption and called for an investigation by agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation since the Center finds ADCs directly. NSCN role (IM) Manipur-based human rights activist Wahengbam Joykumar Singh said the link between elected ADC members and extremists emerged in August 2020 when the extremist National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah) issued a notification ordering all activists to withdraw their RTI demands against Senapati ADC members. At least three RTI militants from the hills have taken refuge in Imphal, but that does not protect them from harm, Singh said. The Hindu, adding that on May 15 he filed a complaint with the Director General of the United States Police against the NSCN (IM) and Senapati ADC Chief Khapudang for threatening to kill four RTI users. He had filed a similar complaint with the Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) on April 29 and the Director General of the National Investigation Agency on May 9. On April 24, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) registered its complaint against the threat to the four Senapati-based villagers who used RTI to obtain details of spending on public projects. The four are Kh. Enoch from Phaibung village, P. Johnson Samo from Taphou Phyamai, SP Benjamin from Ngari Raidulomai and PR Amos from Khabung Khunou village. The NSCN (IM) arrested Mr. Enoch, tortured him in detention for eight days and even extorted a 1.5 lakh fine from him, Singh said in the complaint. On April 26, the Manipur Information Commission cited the complaint filed with the NHRC and asked the state police chief to examine the veracity of the reports of intimidation of RTI users in Senapati District. . Imphal officials said Senapati District investigated the complaints but had not received any feedback due to the lockdown. Manipur police are reportedly ineffective in areas controlled by the NSCN (IM).

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos