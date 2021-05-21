Laos leader calls for more vaccine aid as COVID threat increases





TOKYO – Laotian leader Thongloun Sisoulith says his country is optimistic about its post-COVID recovery as technology rises to the occasion, but needs more help to vaccinate its 7.1 million citizens.

Former prime minister, Thongloun first addressed the Nikkei conference on the future of Asia as president, a post he held in March. The two-day event is held in Tokyo and online through Friday, with speakers including Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, former Malaysian leader Mahathir Mohamad and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

Thongloun’s appointment, two months after being appointed general secretary of the Communist Party of Laos, came at a difficult time for the landlocked state.

Among the few countries not to have recorded deaths from COVID-19 in 2020, Laos, like its neighbors Cambodia and Thailand, has recently seen an outbreak of infections.

“Throughout 2020, we have only had 41 confirmed cases of infection and all 41 cases have been fully recovered, and no deaths,” Thongloun said.

“However, it is shocking that recently Lao PDR has seen a spike in infected cases. To date, we have 1,751 total cases and two deaths.”

Although its workload remains relatively low, the country’s fragile $ 18 billion economy is vulnerable. It contracted 0.6% in 2020, according to the World Bank.

While its main agricultural sector remained resilient last year, growing by 2%, the absence of international visitors left a hole of $ 500 million, while workers’ remittances, totaling about 100 million dollars, were also affected.

The economic fallout contributed to Laos’ growing debt problem, linked to massive loans guaranteed to finance the construction of hydroelectric dams as part of plans to become a major energy exporter.

The country has already ceded control of its power grid to a Chinese company to avoid a possible default, Reuters reported last year.

The World Bank has predicted that Laos’ gross domestic product will recover and increase by 4.9% in 2021 under its baseline scenario. But, noting the possibility of risks, such as an inability to control the domestic spread of COVID-19, he estimated at just 2.8% in his downside scenario.

Thongloun unveiled a five-year plan in January that targets annual economic growth of 4% and improved infrastructure in the country, one of the poorest in the region.

In his speech, the Laotian leader said the government had implemented “strict measures” to control the spread of the virus, and was optimistic that cooperation and technology would bring the pandemic to a halt.

“Most importantly, we can see the light at the end of the tunnel as many countries are able to rapidly develop and produce vaccines in many different types and brands,” he said.

Laos received injections of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the United Nations-supported COVAX program. He also received Sinopharm injections from China.

Thongloun said Laos was grateful for outside support for its vaccine rollout, which had seen around 10% of citizens vaccinated, but more help was needed.

“We still need to seek additional support on this issue from our friends to continue to vaccinate our populations,” he said.

The first day of the Conference on the Future of Asia brought together the current Malaysian leader Muhyiddin Yassin, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and others. Read our full summary of Day One Speeches.

