COVID-19: Boris Johnson says the world “should never be caught off guard” by another pandemic | Political news





The Prime Minister said the world "should never be caught off guard" by another pandemic, supporting a new global surveillance network to detect emerging diseases. A "global pandemic radar" is currently being developed by the World Health Organization to monitor and track new infections and variants in the aftermath of the crisis. COVID-19 pandemic. Boris Johnson said making sure the world is better prepared for future health threats was a "top priority" for Britain's G7 presidency.





Data Dive: What is the threat of the Indian variant?

“The world must never again be caught off guard by a virus that is spreading among us unchecked,” he said ahead of a world health summit hosted by Italy and the EU on Friday. “We need to build a 21st century disease surveillance system with real-time data sharing and rapid genomic sequencing and response. “A global pandemic radar will ensure that we are vigilant of new variants and emerging pathogens, and that we can quickly develop the vaccines and treatments needed to stop them in their tracks.” The UK and the UK-based Wellcome Trust are among those supporting this initiative. Downing Street said it would draw on UK health security expertise and set up a network of monitoring centers. The network is expected to be operational by the end of the year. Sir Jeremy Farrar, Director of the Wellcome Trust, said: “This pandemic has signaled the awakening of the threat posed by a rapidly evolving infectious disease. “We have long awaited the essential strengthening of our local, national and international disease surveillance networks. “We have failed to address these gaps following other epidemics and we must act now before countries emerge from this pandemic. “This commitment from the UK, as G7 chairman, will be extremely important in achieving these goals. There is no time to waste in making this aspiration a reality.”

