Arizonas’ absurd election audit could only be the start of Trump’s dead ends





In November, the same day Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the 2020 election, Alabama Republican Mo Brooks announced he would fight the results of the vote and urged his colleagues to do the same. There is no way to vote in the House to ratify Electoral College votes in states where illegal votes distorted the will of people in those states who voted legally, the congressman wrote on November 7. This election was stolen by Socialists indulging in extraordinary electoral fraud and election theft measures, Brooks said weeks later. In my opinion, based on what I know to be true, Joe Biden has been the largest recipient of illegally cast votes in US history.

The remarks were, like Trump’s own relentless fraud allegations, the desperate conspiratorial ramblings of a man unable to come to terms with reality and perhaps would have been easy to dismiss as such, but for the four years of lies and deception. illusions that preceded them. Other Republicans quickly took charge, making it clear that they had no interest in lowering the temperature, but rather in helping to fan the flames. Over the New Year, the Brooks election protest found a voice in the upper house, where Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz announced they too would oppose Bidens’ certification of victory. The groundswell continued to build up, with Trump encouraging his supporters to flood Washington on certification day for a savage protest. After two months of all of this, the country was clearly heading to a dangerous place. And yet, what finally happened on January 6 still managed to shock: Trump, Brooks and others searched armed MAGA worshipers and directed them to Capitol Hill, where lawmakers were beginning to formalize the victory. from Bidens. Rioters stormed Congress, chasing the halls for Mike Pence, Nancy Pelosi and other officials Trump had rallied his supporters against. And although the insurgency was eventually quelled, and the chambers later convene to finish the work of democracy, the lies that led to the deadly attack continued to spread, laying the groundwork for countless bills. suppression of GOP-led voters across the country. on to push.

The episode highlighted how quickly and easily a dangerous lie can snowball into something much bigger and harder to contain and should be a lesson for Democrats and anyone who believes in American democracy, as Trumpworld attempts to use the grotesque recount effort underway in Arizona as a plan to help undermine confidence in election results in other states. As was the case with Trumps’ original fraud allegations, which he began to insist on even before the election happened, the whole thing is an absolute prank clown show overseen by a company called Cyber ​​Ninjas and that even local officials in the conservative stronghold of Maricopa County just want to be done with. Our state has become a laughing stock, the GOP-led county supervisory board wrote in a letter to the Arizona Senate, which ordered the partisan review. Worse yet, this audit encourages our citizens to be wary of elections, which weakens our democratic republic.

But that, of course, is precisely the point all of the Arizona Republican crap shoots and the absurdity of the exercise doesn’t mean it won’t spread. Trump, who previously suggested in a rambling monologue to guests at Mar-a-Lago that Arizona’s effort could be the first step to overturn the results of an election settled months ago, called for a similar audit in Georgia, where he spent much of the interregnum urging Brad Raffensperger and other officials to reject the results in his favor. His allies amplify his claims: Georgians still have questions about irregularities seen in the 2020 election and they deserve answers, said Vernon Jones, who is making a main challenge against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, in a statement Wednesday. We have to get to the bottom of it all. Trump supporters, meanwhile, are mounting pressure campaigns in their own states, with efforts by MAGA loyalists in places like Michigan, New Hampshire and California to trigger election audits. I think there’s a clear rationale for doing this type of audit that they’re doing in Maricopa County, Ken Eyring, a pro-Trump activist in Windham, New Hampshire, told the Washington Post. This is what I wanted to see done here.

Arizona’s recount may be a joke, but it could have serious consequences. We’ve already seen what can happen when a lie, however ridiculously transparent, takes root: the one Trump and Brooks told last November turned into a deadly insurgency in January. The ongoing audit in Maricopa County is, indeed, comical, as described by the Oversight Board in their searing rebuke from Karen Fann, Chairman of the Arizonas State Senate. But he still has the potential to become something bigger and even more dangerous as Trump, his allies and supporters rally behind him.

Many officials and lawmakers, concerned about the implications for democracy, have recognized this and are working to tackle attacks on voting rights, hyper-partisan redistribution plans and other GOP schemes to undermine the pillars of democracy and enshrining the power of minorities. However, these efforts to tackle Republican wrongdoing are weakened by those who stubbornly refuse to recognize the gravity of the situation. Just this week, Red State Democrat Joe Manchin posted an open letter with Lisa Murkowski, a moderate Republican, calling on lawmakers to work on a bipartisan basis to protect the right to vote – a pleasant sentiment that ignores the obvious fact that Republicans are currently the very reason why the franchise should be protected. To keep a GOP largely unified in its contempt for democracy to succeed in its project, Democrats must be prepared to take drastic measures to secure and improve the electoral process; at the moment, however, they don’t even seem to convince Manchin that the Republicans are openly trying to subvert him. Joe Manchin says voting rights legislation must have a bipartisan supermajority in the Senate, while state-level Republicans ruthlessly try to prevent Dems from winning another fair election, as Mother Jones Ari has said Berman on Twitter this week. Total asymmetric warfare.

