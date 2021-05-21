Legal Eagles examine pros and cons of reopening Hudaibya v. Sharif case – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Leading government legal experts met at the Pakistan Attorney General’s Office (AGP) on Thursday to reflect on a number of legal issues, including the reopening of the Hudaibya Paper Mills corruption case against the Sharif family.

The meeting was attended by AGP Khalid Jawed Khan, Prime Minister’s Advisor for Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar and Senator Syed Ali Zafar.

Prime Minister Imran Khan recently instructed his legal team to consider opening a new investigation into the Rs 1.2 billion Hudaibya Paper Mills (HPM) case against the Sharif family.

On January 5, 2018, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition for review filed by the National Accountability Bureau in the HPM referral. He believed that the legal process had been abused and that due process had been denied to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and other defendants following lengthy proceedings.

Insiders believe there is an option to reopen the HPM case and that it is possible in the Supreme Court judgment to revive the case since no decision has been made in the case.

While the government should be cautious in determining how to order a new investigation in the controversial case for the Lahore High Court to quash the NAB referral as well as dismiss the petition for review. offices by the Supreme Court, the matter will be considered. in detail before a decision is taken to reopen the issue.

Even if a decision is made to reopen the case, it will still be the privilege of the government to either nod for the reopening or drop the case altogether.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has insisted since taking office that no discrimination should be made against anyone, whether opposition leaders or party members in power, but if a reference or a case is pending against anyone, force, they said.

Asked about the meeting, Senator Ali Zafar told media he had no information but suggested the investigation into a case could be reopened if new evidence emerged after the close.

Citing the example of the murder cases, the senator said the law allows for a new investigation if a new witness or DNA evidence or report has shed new light on the matter.

Responding to a question about the Rawalpindi Ring Road scam, Senator Zafar said it was heartwarming that the ruling party had halted the multibillion rupee project and ordered an investigation after allegations of corruption have been brought to the attention of governments.

The matter still needs to be investigated, he said, and then the case will go to a lower court, preferably by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). We should appreciate the culture introduced by the PTI government that corruption should not be tolerated at any level.

Senator Ali Zafar, however, parried a question about the Jahangir Tareen sugar scam, saying people will soon know the outcome.

Mirza Shahzad Akbar, the prime minister’s adviser, told reporters after meeting with the attorney general that any decision to reopen the HPM case would be taken after careful consideration of all aspects since the Supreme Court had already dismissed the appeal. of the NAB against cancellation by the top of Lahore. Court in 2014 of the reference for corruption Hudaibya against the family Sharif.

We have to go through all the legal complications before making a decision, he said.

Asked why he met the AGP, Shahzad Akbar said in a lighter vein that he had come for class since doing his LL.B. again.

Posted in Dawn on May 21, 2021

