Obama, channeling us all, called Trump a racist





If there was one major criticism of Barack Obama between 2016 and 2020, it’s that he didn’t express the views you know he had about his White House successor, Donald Trump. While millions of Americans argued about the 45th president using terms like malignant tumor, burlap sack of feces, and staph infection on the company’s ass, Obama remained silent, not even mentioning Trump by name until. ‘at the end of 2018. The 44th President reflected. on his decision not to lash out at Trump in his memoir, A Promised Land, writing: I admit there were times during the writing of this book, as I reflected on my presidency and everything that has happened since, when I had to ask myself if I was too tempered to speak the truth as I saw it, too careful in word or deed, convinced that I was that by bringing in what Lincoln called the best angels of our nature, I had a greater chance of leading us in the direction of the America that has been promised to us. Fortunately, towards the end of the 2020 election, Obama chose to go after Trump, warning in August that the 45th president would destroy our democracy if the opportunity presented itself. And according to a new book, he had much saltier things to say in private.

The Guardian reports that in Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats Campaigns to Defeat Donald Trump, Atlantic staff writer Edward-Isaac Dovere reveals that Obama told foundation donors that Trump was

A mad person; A racist and sexist pig; A corrupt motherfucker, a comment that was sparked by reports that Trump was speaking to leaders like Vladimir Putin without any assistants on the call; And a fucking crazy

Trump does not appear to have heard of Obamas’ remarks yet, because if he had, he undoubtedly would have posted a 1,000-word rant about them on his blog, From the Desk of Donald J. Trump.

Last year, Business Insider reported the delightful news that Barack and Michelle Obama were producing a comedy series for Netflix based on the chaotic power transition when Donald Trump became president in 2016. The show, titled The G Word With Adam Conover , is a collaboration between the comedian and Obamas Higher Ground Productions, based on Michael Lewiss’s book The Fifth Risk, which originated from a Vanity Fair article in September 2017. The books cover the historical chaos and mismanagement that occurred in the departments of agriculture, trade and energy during the transfer between administrations. The G Word would apparently be part of a documentary, a comedy sketch, the latter seems like the perfect way to tell about the fact that Trump had absolutely no idea what he was doing when he arrived in Washington ( and has not learned in the past four years). .

Giuliani certainly had a lot of devices with which was sure is absolutely not incriminating about them!

Going forward, Chris Cuomo to refrain from attending strategy sessions on sexual harassment allegations against his brother

This is generally seen as a no-no for journalists. According to the Washington Post:

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo advised his brother, New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, and senior governors staff, on how to respond to allegations of sexual harassment made earlier this years by women who had worked with the governor, according to four people familiar with it. with threads. Cuomo, one of the main stars of the network, joined a series of conference calls attended by the Democratic governor, his senior assistant, his communications team, lawyers and a number of outside advisers, according to people familiar with the conversations, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the private sessions. The cable host encouraged his brother to take a provocative stance and not step down from the board of governors, people said. At one point, he used the phrase “cancel the culture” as a reason to stand firm in the face of the allegations, two people present during a call said.

The behind-the-scenes strategy proposed by Chris Cuomo, who hosts CNN’s 9 p.m. newscast, goes against the widely accepted standard in journalism that those who report the news should not be involved in politics. If you’re actively advising a struggling politician while being an on-air host on a news network, that’s not correct, said Nicholas Lemann, a Columbia Journalism School professor and New York editor.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos