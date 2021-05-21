23 years of Soeharto resignation, experts call for reforms plagued by oligarchy of Jokowi regime

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Indonesian Institute of Science (LIPI) policy researcher Firman Noor expressed his aspirations reform which was taken over after the fall of the New Order regime was even disrupted by the oligarchy.

“The current condition is far from the hope of reform to make Indonesia freer, more egalitarian. Now, in terms of equality, there are problems as the oligarchy is getting stronger,” Firman said, Thursday 20 May 2021.

Today, exactly 23 years ago, the New Order regime or the New Order collapsed. The fall of this regime was preceded by the resignation of Suharto from his post of president. Soeharto led the New Order regime for 32 years. During this time, the freedom of opinion and expression was hampered.

At the start of the reform, it was believed that civil liberties had started to find their way. However, in the era of President Joko Widodo’s administration, the issue of authoritarianism has actually grown stronger, restrictions on civil liberties have become more pronounced. The hope of reform to advance democracy is seen as a step backwards.

A number of studies on democratic institutions indicate that Indonesian democracy is currently not in good shape. The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) in February gave Indonesia a score of 6.3 on its Democracy Index. This is the lowest figure obtained by Indonesia in the past 14 years.

Freedom House also ranked Indonesia in 2020 as a country with partly free, that is, not completely free democracy. The number of civil liberties is only 31 out of 60.

Firman said this as a freak post democracy. Relative freedom is still felt and remains. At the regional level, there are still regional leaders who are not from the government opposition political party. Even so, he said the nuances of authoritarianism were still being felt.

“The results of the LIPI survey also confirm this situation. According to the 2019 survey, 58% of respondents, out of 119 respondents from all over Indonesia, said that we had experienced stagnation or regression or worse,” he said. declared Firman.

Firman said Indonesia still had time to enjoy improvements in civil liberties until the start of Jokowi’s leadership period. But over time, he saw the symptoms of authoritarianism show its scent again. This, he said, was inseparable from the strengthening of Jokowi’s government from year to year.

Joining the opposition camp in the government’s second term strengthens Jokowi’s dominance. Not only at the government level, the absolute symptoms of New Order-style power have grown stronger with the support of some people.

“I think that’s the old saying of Lord Acton (John Dalberg-Acton), power tends to corrupt, absolute power absolutely corrupts. When power is in a hold that becomes really, very unlimited,” Word said. .

According to Firman, it is not only the nature of this power that is similar to the New Order. Jokowi’s inaugural speech during his second term in 2019 seemed to underscore the similarity of his political views to those of Suharto. In this speech, he did not mention anything about democracy, respect for human rights or the fight against corruption. Jokowi focuses his development views on economic issues, particularly related to investment.

“Like that, it looks like an order, in some circles, where the economy ultimately becomes the commander,” Firman said of the reform ideals that have been disrupted by this oligarchy.

