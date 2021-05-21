100% wheat target achieved, says Aleem





LAHORE: The government of Punjab has reached the 100 percent target of 3.5 million metric tonnes of wheat supply in the province, while 110 percent of “bardana” has also been distributed so far. Expressing his satisfaction at this important achievement, the Chief Minister and Food of Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan congratulated the entire Food Department team and appreciated the efforts of the district administration throughout Punjab. He said that for the first time in history, the target of 100 percent wheat purchases had been met within the time limit for which officials from all relevant departments deserved to be appreciated. The Principal Minister and Food, Abdul Aleem Khan, added that the best arrangements had been made for the farmers in the wheat supply centers of the province and therefore no complaints had been received regarding the distribution. of “bardana” and payment of the price of wheat. The minister said that from all districts, reports on wheat purchases were received daily to check the standard.

Aleem Khan said that due to the personal interest of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the price of wheat has risen to a record Rs 400 per mound and unlike in the past the current government has taken practical steps for the good -be farmers. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision was that if our farmer was successful, then Pakistan would be too. Therefore, the best agricultural policy was adopted under his leadership this year, which resulted in a positive way, he added. The Minister of Food and Punjab expressed these views in the tweet that so far 28.75 million metric tonnes of wheat had been produced in the province, which was supposed to meet the needs of the people. from the Punjab and InSha Allah, there would be no shortage of wheat or flour during the current year, he concludes.

