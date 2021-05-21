Mucormycosis is currently the main concern in Maharashtra: Rajesh Tope at PM Modi

Maharashtra’s Health Minister Rajesh Tope informed the Center on Thursday that mucormycosis, or black fungus, is currently a major concern for the state. (Photo file)

Maharashtra’s Health Minister Rajesh Tope informed the Center on Thursday that mucormycosis or black fungus, which has claimed the lives of 90 people in the state so far, is currently a major concern for the State and the state government needs more drugs used. in its treatment.

Rajesh Tope made the statement after a meeting in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi practically interacted with district magistrates and field officials on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Seventeen district collectors from Maharashtra attended the meeting.

Submitting his demands to the state, Tope said that since the needs for oxygen and Remdesivir-like drugs have now stabilized due to a drop in Covid-19 cases, mucormycosis is now a matter of major concern for Maharashtra.

In his press briefing on Wednesday, Tope said Maharashtra faces a shortage of amphotericin-B, a key drug needed to treat patients with mucormycosis, and that the state needs 1.50 lakh at two. lakh vials of this drug, but received only 16,000 from the Center.

Of the 1,500 patients found in the state so far, some 850 were in treatment in hospitals, while 90 Covid-19 survivors have died from black fungi so far, he said.

Speaking to reporters after Thursday’s meeting, Rajesh Tope said, “I informed the Center that mucormycosis is the main concern of the state government. the state is higher. “

“While the active cases of Covid-19 in the state have declined, the needs for oxygen and Remdesivir-like drugs have now stabilized,” he said, adding that they were no longer subjects of concern.

