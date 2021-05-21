MPs impatient to cash in on Boris Johnson’s pork barrel pledges – POLITICO

LONDON In pursuit of power Boris Johnson has racked up political IOUs on the promise to ‘level’ the country Now MPs and voters want to see the money.

Fresh out of a stunning by-election victory at Hartlepool and impressive local election results across much of England, the Prime Minister’s promise of jobs and investment in deprived areas of the UK appears to be heard by voters.

But in Westminster there are brewing issues. Some of his new backbenchers in the so-called Red Wall seats who switched Labor party allegiances in the 2019 general election doubt Johnson has a plan to keep his election promises.

On another flank, he faces the discontent of MPs in more traditional Tory-voting constituencies, who fear their constituents will be lost if the government diverts public funds to new members of the Tory coalition.

The prime minister tried to address growing concerns about the substance of his plan this week, unveiling new policies, including $ 830 million to improve 57 local main streets, a $ 10 million pot of funds to improve education in four fields, and announcing the move of an additional 3,000 civil service jobs to Stoke-on-Trent, Edinburgh and Belfast by 2025.

But two MPs representing northern constituencies said the pace of change was not ambitious enough. They said a call on Monday with Neil OBrien, the MP overseeing the so-called “leveling” program, and No.10 policy chief Munira Mirza, did little to calm their feelings down. nerves.

The expectations are high. What concerns me is that no one has really thought about what the upgrade means, so the likelihood of delivery is minuscule, ”one MP said on the call.

Even the ministers seem confused. Business Secretary Paul Scully and Housing Minister Luke Hall were castigated by business committee chairman Darren Jones during a hearing on Tuesday for a “complete lack of understanding” of what it meant politics and how success would be measured.

The time is not on the side of the prime ministers. He will have to face the electorate again by 2024. A white paper presenting the government’s plans is not expected to be released until later this year.

I think the two lost years are very worrying [due to the pandemic,] said a second deputy from the North on the call. It really feels like there’s a bit of a lack of grip about it. Neil is a really interesting guy, but comes from a very theoretical side. I think it is more policy-oriented than delivery-oriented, added the MP.

But former Yorkshire minister and MP Robert Goodwill, who was also on the call, was more optimistic and said OBrien and Mirza were keen to listen to what MPs had to say.

Debt mountain

For others, there is skepticism as to whether, in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the UK government will have the fiscal firepower to do anything meaningful as it tries to curb spending after many months of supporting the economy with borrowed money. The National Audit Office estimated this week that in May 2021, the bill reached 372 billion.

And the idea of ​​using public money to revive disadvantaged areas in the UK is hardly new, said David Gauke, former Tory chief secretary at the Treasury. It may well be that the residents of the Red Wall Seats give Boris Johnson credit for trying and doing their best, but the idea that you can easily and quickly bring wealth to all parts of the country: it’s is simply unrealistic and governments have tried to do this for decades.

You can invest money in many of these areas, but in the end that money will have to be paid, and the treasury will raise awkward questions about value for money for some projects which could be very popular, but which could not to be. make all the difference in the long run, he added.

Another Conservative government payroll MP insisted that the upgrade was not just about “shiny projects.” It would also require a broad reform program within the departments of Whitehall.

“I think it’s more nuanced than one suggests. There’s a whole bunch of stuff beyond [shiny projects] how do you solve long term health problems in these communities? How do you deal with long-term educational challenges? And that’s just as much on the government revenue side as it is on the government capital side, ”he said.

Mark Littlewood, chief executive of the Institute for Economic Affairs, a free market think tank, also warned against moving to an old-fashioned regional development policy. That would mean Conservative backbench MPs have to see their main lobbying role to get a share of the goodies for their particular city, town or place, he said.

This does not particularly go please [Chancellor] Rishi Sunak and the Treasury, who have spent a huge amount during the pandemic, and they will at some point have to figure out what belt tightening, rather than belt loosening, will be on the agenda.

And U.S?

MPs in other parts of the country fear their constituents will lose out to Johnson’s largesse from the Red Wall.

An MP representing a constituency in southern England expressed concern that, rather than bringing systemic change to one region, the focus would be on short-term projects in the Red Wall where the government can get its photo opportunity. I fear other regions are suffering, they said.

I have some of the highest deprivation points in southern England, but, you know, people don’t talk about leveling the same way. I think that’s the concern, said a second MP from the south of England.

The local elections earlier this month did little to allay their fears. While the Tories have made gains in some traditional Labor homes, they have lost to the Greens and Liberal Democrats in southern England councils.

Jill Rutter in the UK on a Changing Europe think tank also questioned the tone of the recent electoral push. It’s almost as if the government is now saying that if you’re reasonable enough to elect a mayor or a Tory MP or seem to want to vote enough that we see you as a target seat, then we’ll turn on the spending tap. ”

There has always been a small element of it, but I’m just wondering if the government is at risk of being found guilty of large-scale irregularity in its almost transactional approach?

In September, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Authorities published a list of 101 cities specially selected to bid for grants from the 80 million “city funds”. It sparked controversy after many of the chosen cities were classified as conservative misfits.

Chris Hanretty, Professor of Politics at Royal Holloway, University of London argued in a blog the review was “fully warranted” because his analysis of the regime suggested “strongly” that it is partisan considerations, not merit, that determine the cities chosen.

But the second Northern MP cited above believes voters can give Johnson the benefit of the doubt, as long as they can see a plan and keep their jobs.

I think the public fully understands that COVID has obviously turned things around a bit. Nobody expects everything to be solved, but they expect progress … As long as the employment numbers stay good, it really matters.

And the first South England MP quoted above also thinks people should be less disgusted with accusations of the pork barrel policy, as long as the drafts are given due diligence.

[Former Chancellor George] Osborne was abused for the pork barrel policy and you had situations just before the budgets when it came to 1922 [a committee for backbench Conservative MPs,] and it would just be a succession of MPs raising their hands and saying, please, George, can I have my bypass? Can I have my bridge? Can I have this rail link? etc. He was remarkably accommodating.

But it is democracy, said the MP. He didn’t just give us money, we had to go through the hoops, as long as it was done right. Is this government not responding to what the local populations want?