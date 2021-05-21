Firli’s response after Jokowi dismissed TWK as ground for firing KPK employees





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Chief Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Firli Bahuri finally responded after President Joko Widodo’s statement regarding the controversy national insight test (TWK) terhadap KPK officers. Jokowi said the results of the TWK could not immediately be used as a basis for firing KPK employees who had failed. He also asked the KPK leadership, the Minister of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform (Menpan RB) and the head of the State Civil Service Agency (BKN) to design a follow-up for 75 employees. who did not pass the test. Also read: While waiting for the fair and swift decision of the KPK leaders on the TWK controversy Firli has confirmed that he will follow through on President Jokowi’s instructions. He said he would coordinate with the relevant institutions the fate of 75 employees who failed TWK. “I make sure that the KPK as headed by the President, we hold on tight and we follow it through coordination, communication with the Menpan-RB and the head of BKN, including with other ministries,” he said. said Firli, in a press conference at the Red and White House of the KPK, Thursday (5/20/2021). Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail “We, the leaders of the KPK and the secretary general, including all structural officials, continue to work without commenting, because we are working,” he said. Firli said the KPK will discuss the status of 75 employees who failed the test with relevant institutions on Tuesday (5/25/2021) next week. Read also: Pressure on KPK leaders to revoke the decree to release 75 employees He said the KPK did not dare to respond because from the start it worked with other ministries and agencies. “On Tuesday we will intensively discuss for the settlement of 75 KPK employees, our colleagues, my younger siblings, how the next process will certainly involve other ministries and institutions,” Firli said. Never dismissed an officer

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos