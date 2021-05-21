Pakistan hopes UN will help end Israeli aggression – Newspaper





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday expressed hope that the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) will send a strong message to Israel to end hostilities in the occupied Palestinian territories and move forward towards a just solution to the long-standing dispute. We hope that the special meeting of the United Nations General Assembly will help send a strong message on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to the international community to help end the Israeli aggression and take concrete steps to find a just solution to the Palestinian Question, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said at the weekly press conference. An urgent UNGA meeting on Palestine began on Thursday. The meeting had been requested by the OIC and the Arab Group at the UN. The OIC decided to call the meeting after the UN Security Council did not call for a ceasefire. The Security Council has met four times, but the United States has blocked a final declaration. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is currently in New York to participate in the UNGA meeting. Calls for an end to dishonest equivalences between the aggressor and the victims Outlining the priorities of Pakistanis for the General Assembly meeting, the spokesperson said Pakistan would like to see an immediate end to attacks by Israeli forces in Gaza and the West Bank; an end to forced evictions, which are in violation of Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention; and hold Israel accountable for its crimes against the Palestinian people. The spokesperson called for an end to dishonest equivalences between Israel, the aggressor, and the Palestinians, the victims; and unequivocally identify the acts of aggression. He said the question of Palestine should be resolved within the international parameters of a two-state solution based on UN and OIC resolutions, with pre-1967 borders, with Al Quds Al Shareef as the capital of a viable, independent and contiguous Palestine. We believe that it is necessary to mobilize the international community, including the United Nations and the OIC, to formulate a collective strategy aimed at ending the ongoing Israeli aggression and seeking a just resolution of the question of Palestine. , said Chaudhri. Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts, he said, were aimed at formulating a unified and unequivocal response from the international community against Israeli aggression. In this regard, he recalled, Prime Minister Imran Khan had telephone conversations with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. FM Qureshi, meanwhile, had discussions with his counterparts from a number of countries, including Afghanistan, China, Egypt, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Turkey and the United States. -United. He also attended the virtual open-ended emergency meeting of the OIC Executive Committee to discuss the Israeli aggression against the Palestinians. Responding to a question regarding the investigation against diplomats recalled from Saudi Arabia for poor service to the expatriate community and similar complaints from other countries, the spokesperson said that a task force had been established under the leadership of Foreign Minister Sohail Mahmood and that a new complaints portal was being created in. the Office of Foreign Ministers for prompt handling of complaints from the public Posted in Dawn on May 21, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos