For the vast majority of the time the general public is horrible: they vote bad politicians, they complain about the indignity of wearing a face mask even though it might prevent them from killing grandma, they watch the Eurovision Song Contest. the song.

But sometimes they do something that brings tears of joy. The latest example was to really annoy Nigel Farage by booking thousands of tickets to the former Brexit Party leader’s tour of the United States without intending to go, leaving venues very empty and Farage with a red face (although that’s probably the drink).

Farage, hanging like a limpet from the wrecked hull of President Donald Trump, is one of those right-wingers who like to complain about attacks on freedom of expression while speaking freely. In the Telegraph (national newspaper and therefore quite a good platform for free speech), he moans: “As I understand it, in the last 24 hours some 47,000 tickets have been booked for my next event in Pittsburgh. Many of these reservations are bogus. Now either the ticketing system needs an overhaul to include an upper limit of attendees, or the folks at Farage have booked a stadium for the show!

You will recall that a similar stunt was performed in the summer of 2020 at a Trump rally in Oklahoma, when thousands of teens took to social media to reveal they had purchased tickets for event but had no intention of going (of course, these are teenagers who can’t maintain interest in something longer than a post on TikTok, so maybe they just forgot to go to the rally).

Understandably, Farage blamed it on the “Cancellation Culture Crowd”. Canceling culture is of course a right-wing code for “I want to keep saying silly things, and if you stop me saying silly things, I’m going to complain in a silly way.”

Speaking of sycophants basking in Trump’s reflective orange glow, the FBI is investigating Rudy Giuliani for his work in relation to Romania. In 2018, the sweaty lawyer and former New York mayor wrote to Romanian President Klaus Iohannis to complain about the excesses of Romania’s National Anti-Corruption Directorate and called for an amnesty for those who had been found guilty of crimes initiated by this body.

Alas, what Giuliani did not mention in the letter was that he wrote it on behalf of the Freeh Group, a consultancy firm that paid him to do it.

Giuliani of course gave a press conference last year in the parking lot of the Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia, which had been reserved in place of the hotel of the same name. Rumors that Bucharest-based gardening companies were fighting to accommodate Giuliani’s furious rebuttal of the allegations were not confirmed at the time of going to press.

