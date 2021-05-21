PM Modi insists on need to maintain custody of Covid | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked officials to record the spread of the coronavirus among young people and children, warning that the fight against the pandemic will continue as long as the disease remains in even a small region of the country. Speaking to district magistrates, local officials and chief ministers of some states, Modi said India’s battle against Covid-19 requires continuous change and upgrading of plans and innovation . He said the vaccine supply would be boosted, stressed the need to save villages and researched ideas and practices to fight the pandemic. This virus is famous for changing itself through mutations. It’s like a bahurupia (shapeshifter) and smart too. So our strategies and plans must also be dynamic, he said. Modi said there was a need to prevent vaccine wastage and added that every dose wasted denies someone a protective shield against disease. He praised the Union Health Ministry’s plan to provide States of vaccine stocks that will last for 15 days and called for the need for a vaccination schedule. Read also | Mylab launches home test kits for Covid-19 priced at 250 per piece He added that greater transparency in vaccine supply will facilitate the vaccination campaign. With clarity of supply and immunization schedule, managing the immunization will become easier for you, he said. At his previous meeting with district administrators on Tuesday, Modi called them on the ground commanders in the fight against the pandemic and spoke of their determination when they took civil service exams. The meeting took place at a time when the second wave of infections is receding in many parts of India, with daily infections and positivity rates falling from their peaks. But experts have warned the virus has ravaged the hinterland and advised a more robust vaccination plan. The Modis meeting was also attended by senior ministers from four states. At the meeting, Modi said that sensitivity and patience are essential in this battle and called on people to gain trust as the key to success. He urged district administrators to reach out to people and convince to follow appropriate Covid behavior to curb the spread. Your presence, your speeches can eliminate fear among people. Modi urged magistrates to find unique solutions to their local problems and to do a separate analysis of the spread of the virus in level two and three cities. He said he was convinced that a solution to prevent the virus from spreading to rural areas can be found. Read also | Covid-19: what you need to know today My experience says that if you put the right things on at the right time, people will follow religiously. Officials who interacted with Modi via videoconference were from Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Pondicherry, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh . The Prime Minister organized a series of meetings with MCs, governors and other state officials during the second wave to assess the situation on the ground and take stock of states’ demands.

