Boris is waging a lone battle against his own officials to reopen Britain

At the start of the pandemic, Boris Johnson warned his cabinet of the danger of panic. Covid-19 certainly kills, he said, but there was a real danger that the government’s response would take more lives than the virus itself. If you discourage people from seeking health care, freezing the economy deeply, it will also cost lives. The question is how much. This point was raised a few times before he decided to lock down on March 23. After that it was never redone.

Which is a shame, because it is a good question. After 15 months and 127,000 deaths from Covid, Cabinet ministers have still never been made aware of the wider effects of the lockdown. The most fundamental question of whether various policies cost more lives than they save has never been considered because the estimates have never been made. Such calculations were being made, especially for public health, but not the lockdown. So when the Indian variant was discussed this week, it was as always a one-sided discussion.

Should restrictions be tightened? The case of public health was presented, but no attempt was made to quantify the economic or social impact. As usual, Michael Gove was in favor of the lockdown. As usual, the Prime Minister was more hesitant. But this time new numbers arrived fairly quickly confirming his instinct that scientists had been too dark and for once he won the argument.

This week’s drama is informative as it shows the tactics used and how decisions on Covid are made. The Prime Minister really wants to reopen and capitalize on the success of vaccines, but this is a lonely business. He is surrounded by officials who are suspicious of his optimism and usually find ways to contain it. As we have just seen.

Each time, a ritual is performed. After a new development (a variant of Covid, for example), an array of possibilities are presented by Sage and others. As if by magic, the scariest figure always seems to leak into the press.

When the actual scientific papers are published, we learn that the figure cited was at the top of a massive range, if not exceeded. But by then, the alarm was sounded. Science advisers appear on television to urge caution. All this creates pressure on the Prime Minister: having promised to follow the science, it is difficult for him to ignore what the scientists say in public.

Then on the Cabinet committee, someone from Gove usually argues for tighter restrictions. Politically, it is difficult for other ministers to challenge. Who wants to go on record arguing for relaxation if there’s even a small chance of a third wave? And later, be accused of letting the bodies pile up? As ministers saw, optimism over Covid can hurt your political health.

It is also more difficult to argue against the restrictions if no figures are produced on their costs or disadvantages. Even the travel crackdown was approved by a ministerial committee without any estimate being made of the impact on trade, investment and the economy in general. The basic test for public health is balancing the years of life saved (or lost).

It’s an old-fashioned public service trick: presenting options with the scales of evidence sharply tilted one way. It had become a common joke, with some officials calling the prime minister a wobbly caddy. He can be successfully steered, the joke has run, even if he protests and tries to deviate in his own direction from time to time.

But things are changing now. Johnson is rediscovering his optimism and this time around, he has no shortage of ammunition to justify it. Only today, it was found that two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine provide 89% protection against symptomatic infection, rivaling Pfizer at 90%. Britain is now the most vaccinated country not only in Europe, but in any major economy and, no coincidence, has the lowest levels of Covid. As Chris Whitty once predicted, a new variant encountered a wall of vaccinated people.

Anonymous government advisers were quoted on Monday as saying the Indian variant meant no chance of Britain reopening as planned on June 21. Better data from Bolton on Tuesday sank that argument. On Wednesday, the Prime Minister told Conservative MPs he had never been more confident in meeting his roadmap target. His instinct will now be to abolish all social distancing when the milestone is crossed, then to launch a big push to resume city life. Especially office work.

But he seems more inclined to cede the argument over identity cards. The NHS application is already being converted into a vaccination passport for travel abroad. It can easily mutate into an ID card and a card with much more personal information than the version Tony Blair proposed 17 years ago. At the time, Johnson said he was dedicated to thwarting the idea. He is now coming to terms with nightclubs demanding lateral flow testing and football stadiums requiring vaccine passports as proof of his immunological status.

It would be a big change, and a fact with little evidence as to why it is necessary. If the vaccines offer 90 percent protection and their uptake rate is 95 percent much higher than thought possible when Kate Binghams’ program began, then Covid hasn’t. has it not already been downgraded? If collective immunity is obtained in the fall, as ministers now expect, why introduce identity cards in a country which has always boasted of their absence?

The only answer is the fear of a new variant. The risk remains theoretical, given that none of the thousands of mutations observed so far escape the vaccine. This brings us to the big political question: How many restrictions do we place to protect ourselves against an alternate threat that may never materialize?

The Prime Minister has spent most of the last year trying to fight his predisposition to see the sunny side: it looked like whatever the Covid problem was, Britain was going to make it worse. But now, thanks to vaccination, this situation has been reversed.

Hardly any other country has made more progress against Covid, and the progress in vaccinations appears irreversible. So maybe it is time for him to trust and act on his optimistic instincts.