Turkish philanthropists return to court on espionage sparks anger

When Turkish philanthropist Osman Kavala was acquitted last year for staging protests in 2013 to overthrow the government, he gathered his things and got into a police van to leave prison and reunite with his wife and supporters. .

But before reaching them, he was told he had been arrested on new charges and returned to his prison cell, a Byzantine twist in a saga widely seen as a barometer of civil rights in Turkey.

“Facing this right when I thought the anarchy was over was a deeply shocking experience,” Kavala, 63, wrote from his prison just outside Istanbul in response to questions from the Financial Times.

Kavala, a left-wing civil society leader from a wealthy family dubbed the “Red Millionaire” by nationalists, returns to court on Friday. This time, he will face charges of espionage and an attempt to overthrow the constitutional order in a failed military coup in 2016, as well as an appeal from the prosecution against the acquittal of the last year.

Critics say the legal saga, which kept Kavala behind bars for nearly four years without a conviction, is one of the most egregious examples of political interference in the legal system under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkey has resisted reprimands from the US and the EU for keeping Kavala locked up and has challenged a 2019 European Court of Human Rights ruling that he would be released due to lack of evidence against him.

The new charges serve as a “kind of showcase” to justify his continued incarceration, Kavala said. “A new crime has been invented, using the same evidence, to bypass the judgment on the violation of my rights.”

Kavala’s hardship also represents the greatest erosion of the rule of law in Turkey, said Emma Sinclair-Webb of Human Rights Watch. “It’s beyond the plight of one man and the far-fetched accusations he faces and represents a much bigger story about the enormous government control over court decisions,” she said.

Kavala’s case is just one of hundreds launched since an attempted coup by a faction of the military that left more than 250 dead, before the government responded to the insurgency blamed on a cleric Muslim of Turkish origin in the United States a few hours later.

Demonstrators protest in 2013 against the fate of Gezi Park in Istanbul. Kavala denies playing a leading role in the protests © Uriel Sinai / Getty Images



But its legal battles are among the most complicated. If convicted on the latest indictment, he faces life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. This most recent case was merged with a retrial of the defendants during the 2013 protests against the redevelopment of Gezi Park in Istanbul, after a superior court dismissed last year’s not guilty verdicts.

At Friday’s hearing, judges can rule on a motion to combine this merged trial with a separate new trial of a group of football supporters for their alleged role in the protests. A lawyer from Kavala described organizing a defense similar to “trying to eat soup with a fork”.

The mild-mannered Kavala denied participating in the army mutiny or playing a leading role in the park protests. He spent his family’s fortune to preserve cultural heritage sites, fund artistic initiatives and foster dialogue between Turks, Kurds and Armenians.

The coup and the Gezi protests marked the two most serious challenges to Erdogan’s 18-year reign. The president accused Kavala of “financing the terrorists of the Gezi events” and of having received the support of the “famous Hungarian Jew”, referring to the American billionaire of Hungarian origin George Soros. Kavala served on the board of directors of Open Society in Turkey before the Soros-funded NGO was forced to leave the country.

In recent months, Erdogan has promised reform to improve the judicial process, in part to restore ties with Western countries, on which Turkey depends for its investments and trade. But this provides little comfort in Kavala.

“I don’t see the lawlessness changing in the prosecution of people chosen for political reasons,” he said.

In the meantime, Kavala spends her time reading novels, watching television and observing the sparrows that nest in the courtyard of her cell. He fears his 95-year-old mother, who recently recovered from Covid-19, will find their phone calls increasingly difficult to handle. And he has learned to temper his hopes for freedom.

“Now I have learned not to raise my expectations. The illegality is not as surprising as it once was, ”he said.