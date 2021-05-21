Politics
Turkish philanthropists return to court on espionage sparks anger
When Turkish philanthropist Osman Kavala was acquitted last year for staging protests in 2013 to overthrow the government, he gathered his things and got into a police van to leave prison and reunite with his wife and supporters. .
But before reaching them, he was told he had been arrested on new charges and returned to his prison cell, a Byzantine twist in a saga widely seen as a barometer of civil rights in Turkey.
“Facing this right when I thought the anarchy was over was a deeply shocking experience,” Kavala, 63, wrote from his prison just outside Istanbul in response to questions from the Financial Times.
Kavala, a left-wing civil society leader from a wealthy family dubbed the “Red Millionaire” by nationalists, returns to court on Friday. This time, he will face charges of espionage and an attempt to overthrow the constitutional order in a failed military coup in 2016, as well as an appeal from the prosecution against the acquittal of the last year.
Critics say the legal saga, which kept Kavala behind bars for nearly four years without a conviction, is one of the most egregious examples of political interference in the legal system under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Turkey has resisted reprimands from the US and the EU for keeping Kavala locked up and has challenged a 2019 European Court of Human Rights ruling that he would be released due to lack of evidence against him.
The new charges serve as a “kind of showcase” to justify his continued incarceration, Kavala said. “A new crime has been invented, using the same evidence, to bypass the judgment on the violation of my rights.”
Kavala’s hardship also represents the greatest erosion of the rule of law in Turkey, said Emma Sinclair-Webb of Human Rights Watch. “It’s beyond the plight of one man and the far-fetched accusations he faces and represents a much bigger story about the enormous government control over court decisions,” she said.
Kavala’s case is just one of hundreds launched since an attempted coup by a faction of the military that left more than 250 dead, before the government responded to the insurgency blamed on a cleric Muslim of Turkish origin in the United States a few hours later.
But its legal battles are among the most complicated. If convicted on the latest indictment, he faces life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. This most recent case was merged with a retrial of the defendants during the 2013 protests against the redevelopment of Gezi Park in Istanbul, after a superior court dismissed last year’s not guilty verdicts.
At Friday’s hearing, judges can rule on a motion to combine this merged trial with a separate new trial of a group of football supporters for their alleged role in the protests. A lawyer from Kavala described organizing a defense similar to “trying to eat soup with a fork”.
The mild-mannered Kavala denied participating in the army mutiny or playing a leading role in the park protests. He spent his family’s fortune to preserve cultural heritage sites, fund artistic initiatives and foster dialogue between Turks, Kurds and Armenians.
The coup and the Gezi protests marked the two most serious challenges to Erdogan’s 18-year reign. The president accused Kavala of “financing the terrorists of the Gezi events” and of having received the support of the “famous Hungarian Jew”, referring to the American billionaire of Hungarian origin George Soros. Kavala served on the board of directors of Open Society in Turkey before the Soros-funded NGO was forced to leave the country.
In recent months, Erdogan has promised reform to improve the judicial process, in part to restore ties with Western countries, on which Turkey depends for its investments and trade. But this provides little comfort in Kavala.
“I don’t see the lawlessness changing in the prosecution of people chosen for political reasons,” he said.
In the meantime, Kavala spends her time reading novels, watching television and observing the sparrows that nest in the courtyard of her cell. He fears his 95-year-old mother, who recently recovered from Covid-19, will find their phone calls increasingly difficult to handle. And he has learned to temper his hopes for freedom.
“Now I have learned not to raise my expectations. The illegality is not as surprising as it once was, ”he said.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]