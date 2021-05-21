Over 1 billion state rupees recovered from illegal occupiers – Journal





LAKKI MARWAT: The district administration recovered valuable commercial land worth more than Rs 1.28 billion from land grabbers in an anti-encroachment operation in the town of Bannu on Thursday.

An official said the administration had received complaints about the illegal occupation of state land by people for commercial purposes near the cattle market.

Land grabbers had built stores and outlets on state land, he said. He added that the city administration’s anti-encroachment team had demolished illegally built structures.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Tayyeb Hayat oversaw the operation as a large contingent of police were present to avoid untoward incidents on occasion.

The official said cases had been recorded against these people, who had tried to obstruct the operation. The market value of the reclaimed land is over 1.28 billion rupees, he added.

DEATH: A twelve-year-old boy died after a health service worker allegedly gave him a bad injection, prompting the district health official to order an investigation into the incident.

According to reports, 12-year-old Imran Khan was taken to a private clinic in Gandi Khankhel for treatment, where a health worker assigned to Category C hospital in Naurang allegedly gave him a bad injection which caused the instant death of boys.

DHO Dr Abdugul took note of the incident when a video went viral on social media. He suspended the health worker and ordered an investigation against him within two days.

TEACHERS: District education officer Zahoor Khan said teachers will be recruited on merit.

He said this while inspecting the interview and screening process for the recruitment of teachers at the Shaheed Mohammad Ghassan Khan Government Centennial Model High School in the city of Lakki on Thursday.

He said that the provision of qualified teachers in public sector schools would help provide quality education to students. He called on teachers to play their role in improving the level of education in public schools.

Posted in Dawn on May 21, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos