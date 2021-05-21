Covid: More than 100 retired bureaucrats write to PM about government’s relaxed approach





A group of over 100 retired bureaucrats wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about his government’s ‘manifestly flippant approach’ to the pandemic, the Center’s grabbing of funds at the expense of states and waste of spending on the Central Vista project at a time of extreme agony. In addition, 76 world-renowned academics and authors, including Nobel Prize-winning novelist Orhan Pamuk, have called for the Central Vista project to be suspended and its funds to be diverted to address issues related to the pandemic. The retired bureaucrats who formed the Constitutional Conduct collective said in their letter to Modi: “And yet what numbs our senses on a daily basis is not just citizens’ pleas for medical assistance and the number of deaths. dead by the thousands, but your government’s blatantly casual attitude to the scale of the crisis and its implications for the mental and physical health of the Indian community. “ The letter continued: “Despite warnings from the international community and our own scientists, the breathing space between wave one and wave two was not used to augment critical resources…. Even more inexcusably, no advance planning has been done to ensure adequate vaccine stocks, despite India being one of the world’s major vaccine suppliers. “The complacency displayed by you and your ministerial colleagues in various forums has not only distracted attention from the looming threat, but has also likely helped state governments and citizens lower their guard at a crucial time. As a result, your ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ is today obliged to seek the help of the outside world to alleviate the agony inflicted on its own people by your government. The letter is particularly scathing about how funds have been managed since the start of the pandemic. “From the start of the pandemic in March 2020, your government never systematically assessed the funds state governments would need to fight the pandemic. The PM CARES Fund was created when there was already a National Prime Minister’s Relief Fund. “No disclosure was made regarding funds raised and spending on various items. This fund has attracted funds that otherwise would have flowed from businesses and the public to various CM relief funds and NGOs. Your government has not been quick to pay GST debts to states, which could have helped them cover the cost of Covid care. “At the same time, your government has incurred unnecessary expenses on the Central Vista redevelopment project; these funds could well have been used in a more profitable way to fight against the crisis. In addition, severe restrictions on NGOs, especially those that secure foreign contributions, hampered their relief efforts during the pandemic. “ The letter also insists that the government is prioritizing the management of the narrative over tackling the pandemic. In their statement on Central Vista, the 76 academics and authors expressed particular concern over the planned demolition and relocation of the National Museum, the Indira Gandhi National Arts Center and the National Archives annex. “The demolition of Central Vista threatens the collections of these heritage repositories. We fear that such a change will have an impact on the state of conservation of several objects. Even under normal circumstances, it would be a complex and risky operation to move the diverse and irreplaceable treasures of the National Museum, the archives held in the National Archives and the manuscript funds of the Indira Gandhi National Arts Center. The current pandemic only exacerbates these risks. “







