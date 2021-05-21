Donald and Melania Trump tell area second student to ‘never give up’ | Chroniclers





Many of you will remember that in March Lester Bender of Albion told me the story of his 8 year old granddaughter who wrote to former President Trump because she read a book about him. Well he answered! Lester shared a photo of the letter she received. The letter on Donald and Melania Trump’s letterhead read: Thank you for your wonderful letter. We are inspired by your words and encouraged by your support. The bright future of our nation depends on your leadership, your commitment and your character. Do your best every day, love to learn and never give up. Always remember that your family, friends, teachers and coaches care about you and will help you reach your full potential. May God bless you and your family. With best wishes, Donald Trump and Melania Trump

+++

Here is the story from the March 19 column on Mallorys’ letter:

Mallory, 8, read a book about former President Trump. When she asked her mother for former President Trump’s address, her mother replied that she didn’t know but could still write a letter. Mallory climbed onto his laptop and soon found the address of the past presidents. That’s what his handwritten letter said. Dear Donald Trump, I loved your speech. I knew you were the best president in our country. I love you because you love America. My address is … I keep telling my mom to bring you over to our house. We have a good family and we voted for you. We would really hug you. I would really like to meet you. You can take a plane to get here. You really have a very, very good family. I am a second year student at Topeka Elem. There is a book about you that I read. I really enjoyed this book. I really hope you can come here. By your friend Mallory. Grandfather Les and Grandmother Judy Bender of Albion.

+++

Vi was with her granddaughters for supper while the parents’ daughters attended a meeting. After feeding baby Violet, Vi put her on the ground, letting her crawl where she wanted. While the older girls were eating, Vi reminded them to eat off their plates, to catch the crumbs. Nevertheless, pieces of food fell to the ground, as is the case with preschoolers. The older sister, Eva, commented. Some people have dogs that clean up what drops on the floor we have a baby! And that’s what prompted Vi to notice that indeed baby Violette was under the table, enjoying the delicious pieces of dinner she found on the floor. Vi Wysong of rural Wawaka

+++

Thank you for your letters, by US mail and email. When you share your stories and photos through this column, you brighten up the lives of many people. Please email me at [email protected] or send me stories at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Please share this column with your friends and family and encourage them to send me their stories.

